Shohei Ohtani has Preferred In-N-Out Orders Depending on Time of Year

Shohei Ohtani notoriously lives a private life away from the baseball field, but one of the well-known facts about him is his love for In-N-Out.

Ohtani, who has spent every year of his MLB career centered in Southern California, is of course hardly alone in that and enjoye ease of access to the Irvine-based burger chain.

In-N-Out has amassed a cult following and in recent years branched out to Texas and Tennessee. Still to come is a location in New Mexico that's expected to be opened by 2027.

During an appearance on "Access Hollywood" to discuss a variety of topics with Scott Evans, including writing a children's book and learning about significant interest in the Super Bowl, Ohtani also revealed to have two preferred In-N-Out orders.

"So offseason, I always get the protein style. During the season, I usually order animal style. So those are my two go-tos."

Ohtani opting for a more lean meal with In-N-Out's protein style--a burger wrapped in lettuce and sans the bun--during the offseason can likely be explained by not regularly burning as many calories on a daily basis with the absence of games.

That also demonstrates his insight into the burger chain's not-so-secret off-menu items. The In-N-Out menu is not often changed, but in December 2023 there were additions of Cherry Coke and Lite Pink Lemonade. They represented the first new menu items since 2018.

In May 2025, In-N-Out owner and president Lynsi Snider announced the chain would no longer use synthetic food dyes (including Yellow 5 and Red 40), artificial flavors such as artificial vanilla, eliminate high-fructose corn syrup in their products, and start to offer a non-dairy oat milk creamer.

Subsequent changes came to utilizing ketchup that is made with real sugar instead of high fructose corn syrup and improving the quality of oil used for french fries.

Don't expect In-N-Out at Dodger Stadium

Although Ohtani has long been on the record for his love of In-N-Out, there isn't reason to ever expect a location inside Dodger Stadium.

Shake Shack opened in the renovated center field plaza during the 2021 season and beginning this year, Habit Burger & Grill is joining the list of food offerings at Dodger Stadium.

In-N-Out does not pursue partnerships with sports teams for in-stadium concession stands, and there's a belief that upholding the quality of their food could prove challenging in that type of setting.

Latest Dodgers news