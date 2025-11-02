Umpire Appeared to Give Shohei Ohtani Special Treatment in World Series Game 7
The Los Angeles Dodgers and Toronto Blue Jays are in the midst of a World Series Game 7 battle at the Rogers Centre.
It’s unprecedented for a team’s starting pitcher to also be their leadoff hitter in Game 7 of the World Series. Because of that, there could be some changes to how the umpires call the game.
On Saturday night, in World Series Game 7, Shohei Ohtani was not only leading off for the Dodgers but also pitching.
Ohtani led off the game in the top of the first inning with a single. He ended up getting stranded on third base to end the inning.
The between-innings pitch clock was counting down quickly without Ohtani on the mound. As the Athletic’s Chelsea Janes pointed out, Ohtani came out of the dugout with 40 seconds left on the clock.
However, the clock was then turned off, and Ohtani was given time to warm up before the bottom of the first inning.
Per Janes: “Per MLB’s pitch clock rules, umpires always have discretion to wave off the clock in special circumstances, i.e. if the catcher was on base to end the inning. Obviously hasn’t come up with the pitcher much.”
Blue Jays John Schneider appeared to be irritated about the extra time Ohtani received in-between innings because of his unique two-way status.
MLB insider Jon Morosi shared another key detail from MLB rules during the game. .
"If the pitcher is on base, on deck or at bat when the inning ends, the timer begins when the pitcher leaves the dugout for the mound," Morosi wrote on X.
Because of Ohtani's two-way status, the Dodgers were allowed to have an extra pitcher on their World Series roster. Teams around the league were reportedly upset about the exception made for Ohtani and the Dodgers in the postseason.
"Teams are upset that the Dodgers will have one more pitcher than everyone else on their roster since there’s a special exemption for Shohei Ohtani as a two-way player," USA Today's Bob Nightengale wrote in September. "If Ohtani is a starting pitcher, he can remain in the game as a DH once he’s replaced on the mound. But if he starts the game as a DH and pitches out of the bullpen, the Dodgers would lose the DH once his relief appearance is over. The only way Ohtani could stay in the game would be moving to the outfield, where he hasn’t played since 2021."
Regardless, if the Blue Jays win the World Series the exception for Ohtani won't matter.
