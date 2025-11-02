When is Dodgers’ World Series Parade After 2025 Win Over Blue Jays?
In this story:
Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts announced the Dodgers' World Series parade will take place Monday, Nov. 3, following the Dodgers' Game 7 win over the Toronto Blue Jays.
The Dodgers won a dramatic Game 7 over the Blue Jays, taking the lead in the top of the 11th inning before World Series MVP Yoshinobu Yamamoto shut the door on the American League's top team.
This story will be updated...
Latest Dodgers News
For more Dodgers news, head over to Dodgers on SI.
Published