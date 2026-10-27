Dodgers Veteran Pitcher Projected to Sign 2-Year, $23 Million Deal in Free Agency

The Los Angeles Dodgers have nine players whose contracts expired at the conclusion of the 2026 season.

One of them — infielder Miguel Rojas — has already retired and started a new job in the Dodgers' player development department. That leaves eight players who could also leave before the start of 2027.

Of the eight, none are bigger than left-handed pitcher Tarik Skubal, who's by far the best free agent in Major League Baseball this offseason.

However, in terms of importance to the Dodgers, none may be bigger than left-handed reliever Alex Vesia.

Vesia has been with the Dodgers since 2021, and has played a key role in their bullpen every year.

In his six seasons with LA, the left-hander has a 2.66 ERA over 332.1 innings with 443 strikeouts. In 31 postseason appearances, he has a minuscule 1.59 ERA over 22.2 innings.

Vesia is now a free agent, and The Athletic's Jim Bowden has projected his upcoming contract to be a two-year, $23 million deal. Bowden mentioned the New York Yankees and Tampa Bay Rays as potential fits alongside the Dodgers, but added that "there will be a lot of teams after him in free agency."

Should the Dodgers Bring Back Alex Vesia?

At two years and $23 million, thisc would be a no-brainer for LA.

Vesia has emerged as one of the most important pieces of the team's bullpen, as he's able to get both righties and lefties out.

He's become a fan favorite with his fiery nature, and made it known he wanted to return before hitting free agency.

“From the coaching staff, to the front office, to the players that have taken me under their wing, have helped mold and shape me into who I am and how I carry myself, how I go about my business,” Vesia said after the season ended. “And if it wasn’t for the people in the room in this room, I would not be where I’m at today. So, very thankful. This whole experience has been life-changing.”

Vesia is one of three key Dodgers relievers hitting free agency this offseason alongside right-handers Blake Treinen and Evan Phillips. Vesia is the youngest of the three at 30 years old, and has proven to be able to stay healthy, making at least 56 regular-season appearances in each of the last five years.

In 2026, Vesia made a career-high 72 appearances, finishing with a 2.64 ERA and 74 strikeouts over 58 innings. For what it's worth, Spotrac projects a two-year, $14.2 million deal. However, it would be a surprise if his total number was that low after proving to be a critical piece to a World Series bullpen over the last few seasons.

Alex Vesia Free Agency Prediction

The prediction here is the Dodgers do bring back Vesia on a multi-year deal. He'll be a key setup man next to Tanner Scott in a bullpen that should have a revitalized Edwin Diaz at closer.

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