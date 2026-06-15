Shocking Dodgers Trade Proposal Sends 3 Top Prospect to Twins for Joe Ryan

The Los Angeles Dodgers continue to be linked to multiple top-tier names as we draw closer to the MLB trade deadline this summer.

The biggest name has been ace Tarik Skubal of the Detroit Tigers, but the Dodgers may not be willing to trade a haul of players for a potential rental. This could push the front office into another path to improve the team.

While Los Angeles doesn't necessarily need more starting pitching, the Dodgers have seen a few key arms go down with injury. Both Tyler Glasnow (back) and Blake Snell (elbow) are currently out for extended periods of time, and this could force the Dodgers' hand to add some more depth.

Additionally, with the lockout coming, we could see Los Angeles change how they work at the deadline, going after one more big splash player for a three-peat run. One name that could be interesting for the Dodgers is right-hander Joe Ryan from the Minnesota Twins.

MLB writer Kerry Miller of Bleacher Report put together a mock trade for Ryan that has the Dodgers sending three prospects back to Minnesota. Here is how the deal would look, according to Miller.

Dodgers receive: Joe Ryan

Twins receive: OF Zyhir Hope, RHP River Ryan and OF Kendall George

Does This Trade Make Sense for the Dodgers?

In this hypothetical deal, the Dodgers would be giving up their No. 2 prospect (Zyhir Hope), No. 7 prospect (River Ryan) and No. 13 prospect (Kendall George).

Joe Ryan has followed up his strong 2025 season with a solid year for the Twins, seeing him post an ERA of 3.17 over 15 starts, with the right-hander throwing 82.1 innings. The ace has a six-pitch mix, with a devastating knuckle curve that has opponents hitting just .156 this season.

While the Dodgers have multiple quality prospects in the system, moving these specific guys would hinder the depth. Losing River Ryan alone would be pretty tough, especially since he's been lights out in Triple-A this season coming off Tommy John surgery.

This type of haul would be much easier to swallow for the Dodgers if they were getting Skubal back in return. Overall, this would be significantly too much to give up for Joe Ryan, even with him being under just one more year of team control.

While the Dodgers could use someone like him for the stretch run, the team is better off passing on this specific deal at this point. The Dodgers could get a much better return for the level of prospects being placed into this trade proposal.

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