Struggling Dodgers Outfielder Told Dave Roberts to Bench Him

The Los Angeles Dodgers avoided being swept by the St. Louis Cardinals on Thursday night thanks to a walk-off, two-run double by Teoscar Hernández.

Hernández, who has struggled for most of the year, has seemed to finally start to get back on track, as he's 8-for-16 over his last four games.

When the Dodgers needed it most, Teoscar Hernández came through.



The Dodgers walk off the Cardinals and avoid the sweep.



What a moment for Hernandez and the Dodgers. pic.twitter.com/Gk5p0XW5SA — Noah Camras (@noahcamras) September 4, 2026

Before that, the 33-year-old was fighting to keep his starting spot. Amid his struggles, he had an honest conversation with his manager, where he told him to put him on the bench if there was a better option.

“I’m a player that, if I’m not doing what I’m supposed to do, and somebody else is doing the job and helping the team win –– I told Dave [Roberts], ‘If you feel like you have to use somebody else in there, just do it,’” Hernández said after Thursday's game. “But know that I am going to keep working and I’m going to try to be ready for the times that you need me.”

Hernández has been a frequent topic of conversation for Roberts, who has tried to figure out how to help his struggling player.

Earlier this week, Roberts told reporters Hernández was still a big part of the team's plans but that they have to “ultimately make a decision on what’s the best for our ball club.”

Roberts followed those comments up by expressing that the Dodgers are willing to give Hernández more time to work out the kinks in his batting performance. The Dodgers had the opportunity to bring in extra help in the outfield when MLB rosters expanded from 26 to 28 at the start of September, but chose to focus their roster additions elsewhere.

“We didn’t bring up an outfielder, and I think that’s part of, for right now, the bet on Teo, that he can kind of right the ship,” Roberts said. “That's kind of where we're at, but obviously, we can pivot if it makes sense."

Tommy Edman will mostly play in center field since Dave Roberts has no plans to platoon him in left field with Teoscar Hernández.



Roberts trusts Hernández to “right the ship," which is why they didn’t call up an outfielder from OKC.@SportingTrib | #Dodgers pic.twitter.com/tlnEyG3h2a — Fredo Cervantes (@FredoCervantes) September 1, 2026

Hernández has vindicated the Dodgers for that decision.

“His energy, his joy, when he’s performing, resonates with our clubhouse, our team,” Roberts said. “I’ve always said that we’re better when he’s in the lineup. But performance certainly matters. And this series, albeit a small sample, was really good.

"As you get to the postseason and towards the end of the season, we got to start figuring out who we can play, who we can count on, who’s dependable. And the at-bats he’s taken these last three games, really good.”

How is Teoscar Hernández Doing This Season?

Overall this season, Hernández's batting average of .256 is slightly up from last season, but his power numbers are down, with a slugging percentage of just .403.

After hitting 25 home runs in 134 games last season, Hernández has hit just 12 through 104 games. His struggles have come primarily against right-handed pitchers, against whom Hernández is slashing .246/.302/.379.

Roberts cited Hernández's postseason experience as one reason behind his decision to give him more leash than he might typically. In his two postseasons with LA, Hernandez has gone .254 at the plate with eight home runs and 25 RBIs.

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