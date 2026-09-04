Dodgers Notes: Shohei Ohtani Dealing With 3 Injuries, James Tibbs Almost Called Up, Huge Walk-Off Win
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The Los Angeles Dodgers beat the St. Louis Cardinals, 3-2, on Thursday night behind a walk-off two-run double by Teoscar Hernández to avoid being swept. The Dodgers improved to to 83-57 on the year.
A Dodger who was not present during Thursday's contest was superstar Shohei Ohtani. He has been dealing with three separate injuries — his knee, biceps and now neck — but manager Dave Roberts revealed that an injured list stint appears "unlikely" as the four-time MVP was labeled as "day-to-day."
“I don’t want to get too far ahead of thinking of IL,” Roberts said on Thursday. “For me, it’s just kind of a day-to-day situation. I think we all saw last night he needed a day.”
“[Wednesday] was the first time we’ve really seen it,” added general manager Brandon Gomes. “So that was like, 'Oh, let’s make sure we’re on top of that and make sure we’re on it.' I don’t think at this point it feels like there’s some long-term concern.”
In other news, top prospect James Tibbs III was presumably a favorite for the Dodgers to call up when rosters expanded on Sept. 1, but the California Post's Jack Harris revealed why that wasn't the case. He spoke on backup catcher Dalton Rushing returning from the injured list playing a factor in the non-call.
"Had [Dalton Rushing] not been ready to come back yet, left-handed-hitting outfield prospect James Tibbs III might have been a stronger candidate to be called up from the minors, one source said, after receiving serious consideration for a promotion in recent days," Harris wrote. "Instead, the Dodgers opted for [Alex] Freeland, who [unlike Tibbs] was already on the 40-man roster, and will also give the team more roster flexibility in hopes of enhancing the offense’s overall production."
Despite Tibbs' .294 batting average, 27 home runs and 98 RBIs at the Triple-A level this season, the Dodgers' No. 7 overall prospect will have to remain in Oklahoma City for a little while longer. Alex Freeland, on the other hand, was hitting .231 upon returning to the roster.
Here’s all the latest Dodgers news and stories (click the headline for the full article):
Shohei Ohtani Had Simple Response to Being Out of Dodgers Lineup on Thursday
Why The Dodgers Didn't Promote James Tibbs as September Call-Up
Dodgers Star Calls Tarik Skubal the Opposite of Clayton Kershaw
Dodgers' Dave Roberts Says the Quiet Part Out Loud on Shohei Ohtani's Return to Pitching
Dodgers Lineup vs Cardinals: Shohei Ohtani Out Amid Injury Concerns
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Gabe Smallson is a sportswriter based in Los Angeles with a focus in sports and entertainment content. Gabe has previously worked at Newsweek and Dodgers Nation. He graduated from San Francisco State University in 2020 and received his Masters of Science at the University of Southern California in 2025.Follow gabesmallson