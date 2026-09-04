Dodgers Notes: Shohei Ohtani Dealing With 3 Injuries, James Tibbs Almost Called Up, Huge Walk-Off Win

The Los Angeles Dodgers beat the St. Louis Cardinals, 3-2, on Thursday night behind a walk-off two-run double by Teoscar Hernández to avoid being swept. The Dodgers improved to to 83-57 on the year.

A Dodger who was not present during Thursday's contest was superstar Shohei Ohtani. He has been dealing with three separate injuries — his knee, biceps and now neck — but manager Dave Roberts revealed that an injured list stint appears "unlikely" as the four-time MVP was labeled as "day-to-day."

“I don’t want to get too far ahead of thinking of IL,” Roberts said on Thursday. “For me, it’s just kind of a day-to-day situation. I think we all saw last night he needed a day.”

“[Wednesday] was the first time we’ve really seen it,” added general manager Brandon Gomes. “So that was like, 'Oh, let’s make sure we’re on top of that and make sure we’re on it.' I don’t think at this point it feels like there’s some long-term concern.”

In other news, top prospect James Tibbs III was presumably a favorite for the Dodgers to call up when rosters expanded on Sept. 1, but the California Post's Jack Harris revealed why that wasn't the case. He spoke on backup catcher Dalton Rushing returning from the injured list playing a factor in the non-call.

"Had [Dalton Rushing] not been ready to come back yet, left-handed-hitting outfield prospect James Tibbs III might have been a stronger candidate to be called up from the minors, one source said, after receiving serious consideration for a promotion in recent days," Harris wrote. "Instead, the Dodgers opted for [Alex] Freeland, who [unlike Tibbs] was already on the 40-man roster, and will also give the team more roster flexibility in hopes of enhancing the offense’s overall production."

Despite Tibbs' .294 batting average, 27 home runs and 98 RBIs at the Triple-A level this season, the Dodgers' No. 7 overall prospect will have to remain in Oklahoma City for a little while longer. Alex Freeland, on the other hand, was hitting .231 upon returning to the roster.

Here’s all the latest Dodgers news and stories (click the headline for the full article):

Shohei Ohtani Had Simple Response to Being Out of Dodgers Lineup on Thursday

Why The Dodgers Didn't Promote James Tibbs as September Call-Up

Dodgers Star Calls Tarik Skubal the Opposite of Clayton Kershaw

Dodgers' Dave Roberts Says the Quiet Part Out Loud on Shohei Ohtani's Return to Pitching

Dodgers Lineup vs Cardinals: Shohei Ohtani Out Amid Injury Concerns

Dodgers Tweets of the Day

When the Dodgers needed it most, Teoscar Hernández came through.



The Dodgers walk off the Cardinals and avoid the sweep.



What a moment for Hernandez and the Dodgers. pic.twitter.com/Gk5p0XW5SA — Noah Camras (@noahcamras) September 4, 2026

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts revealed Shohei Ohtani's response to being out of the team's lineup on Thursday vs. the Cardinals (story in comments)👀👀⬇️ pic.twitter.com/NO6zFsx12A — Dodgers On SI (@DodgersOnSI) September 3, 2026

"We're still a confident group... We just got to go out there and get it done every night.



Will Smith talks with @kirsten_watson ahead of the #Dodgers series finale with the Cardinals. pic.twitter.com/R5kaVYyhyR — SportsNet LA (@SportsNetLA) September 4, 2026

"It's just kind of a day-to-day situation... He (Ohtani) wants to be in there, but I'm not gonna just put him in there because of the name on the back of his jersey."



Dave Roberts addresses the media ahead of tonight's matchup with the Cardinals. #Dodgers pic.twitter.com/Fu4BbLPK1V — SportsNet LA (@SportsNetLA) September 4, 2026

¡Una cálida bienvenida para el Campeón de la Serie Mundial, Chris Taylor! pic.twitter.com/4Hj032C1WI — Los Dodgers (@LosDodgers) September 3, 2026

Do Dave Roberts and the Dodgers have to protect Shohei from himself?



"Shohei Ohtani is the most important employee in the building, but he's still an employee. You don't let the employees decide the company policy just because he's the biggest star." - @DMAC_LA @JamesDKoh pic.twitter.com/d3S8HZEV9A — 97.1 The Fan (@TheFanLA) September 3, 2026

Emmet Sheehan earns August PCL Pitcher of the Month honors! 🏆



Emmet Sheehan was lights out in August, going 1-0 with a 1.50 ERA, 0.94 WHIP and 24 strikeouts across four starts. 🔥 Among PCL pitchers with at least 15 innings, Sheehan led the league in WHIP, batting average… pic.twitter.com/4LgZGbJMrN — Oklahoma City Comets (@OKC_comets) September 3, 2026

The best Dodgers team that never won a ring. pic.twitter.com/tKi0H6FlIq — Nate (@dodgernate) September 3, 2026

The Dodgers may need to protect Shohei from himself@TheRealJHair explains why Ohtani’s demanding two-way routine may be reaching a point where LA has to prioritize rest with October looming



“Sometimes great players, you got to save them from themselves” pic.twitter.com/Z18jPLmuKk — Dodgers Collective (@DodgersHMA) September 3, 2026

STAY HOT, JAKE GELOF 🔥



Gelof blasts his SECOND homer of the night! pic.twitter.com/3MXojCNnU0 — Tulsa Drillers (@TulsaDrillers) September 4, 2026

"This felt like a 'get right' series for Los Angeles. Instead, it has pointed any optimism we had coming into the new month back to August levels of how we felt about the club."



Dodgers gotta start getting right tonight. pic.twitter.com/mQ0OcrjAy8 — Dodgers Territory (@LADTerritory) September 4, 2026

Walker Kessler and his dodger dog against the world pic.twitter.com/TzGXvrnQEb — connie (@sportswithcon) September 4, 2026

Babe Ruth 1923



Barry Bonds 2001



Shohei Ohtani 2024



Who had the greatest single season ever?



Here are our Top 10 Individual Seasons that define baseball. #250for250 pic.twitter.com/GWIkdTT3fn — MLB (@MLB) September 3, 2026

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