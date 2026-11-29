The Los Angeles Dodgers lost another key pitcher to the New York Mets on Saturday.

Left-handed reliever Alex Vesia inked a three-year, $39 million to join the Mets. The 30-year-old has spent the last six seasons with the Dodgers, totaling a 2.67 ERA in that span. He was a pivotal bullpen piece for the 2024 and 2025 championship teams, totaling a 1.59 postseason ERA since 2021.

In other news, the Dodgers are reportedly targeting a Baltimore Orioles All-Star in a potential trade. The infielder emerging as a trade target is a former first-round draft pick who would not only add more flexibility on defense, but is a career .264 hitter.

Finally, there are a few different options that the Dodgers can pursue to replace the initial pitcher who spurned LA for the Mets this offseason in left-hander Tarik Skubal.

Skubal is an elite player that joined an already elite rotation at the trade deadline, and the Dodgers could theoretically do nothing this offseason and still have one of the best starting pitching units in MLB.

In fact, The Athletic recently reported that in the post-Skubal world the Dodgers are in, there is a lot of comfort in not making another move for a starter.

"After losing Tarik Skubal, the Dodgers are standing pat while the rest of the starting-pitching market whirls ahead. They are comfortable waiting, according to multiple team sources briefed on the team’s thinking who were not authorized to speak publicly. In the meantime, club officials are putting a heavy focus on the minor-league market while awaiting more clarity on the major-league season."

The World Series MVPs, Cy Young award winners and All-Stars that were and still are on the Dodgers' roster could prove to be enough, but the team at Dodgers On SI detailed three targets that LA can try to acquire to put their rotation back over the top in 2027 and beyond.

Here’s all the latest Dodgers news and stories (click the headline for the full article):

Alex Vesia Signing With Mets as Dodgers Lose Another Key Player This Offseason

Orioles All-Star Infielder Emerging as Dodgers Trade Target: Report

3 Pitchers the Dodgers Could Target to Replace Tarik Skubal in 2027 Starting Rotation

MLB Insiders Drop Major Update on Dodgers' Free Agency Plans Before Lockout

Dodgers Tweets of the Day

The Dodgers' pitching depth continues to take a massive hit this offseason:



- Tarik Skubal (Mets)

- Alex Vesia (Mets)

- Evan Phillips (Braves)

- Kris Bubic (Guardians)

- Bobby Miller (traded to Twins)

- Ben Casparius (TJ, out for 2027)

- Seth Halvorsen (TJ, out for 2027) pic.twitter.com/eQjl0t4cXj — Noah Camras (@noahcamras) November 28, 2026

This offseason the Dodgers have lost three SIGNIFICANT pieces to the pitching staff:



❌ Tarik Skubal

❌ Alex Vesia

❌ Evan Phillips pic.twitter.com/2jIoMLoH5K — SleeperDodgers (@SleeperDodgers) November 28, 2026

Alex Vesia is going to be missed BIG TIME in Los Angeles. 💔



Arguably the Dodgers’ best reliever over six seasons, posting an ERA under 3.03 in five of them.



A 2x World Series Champion. Thank you, Alex. 🥹 pic.twitter.com/JDb4jHrHzE — SleeperDodgers (@SleeperDodgers) November 28, 2026

The GOATED UCLA alum is in attendance for The Battle of LA, #Dodgers manager Dave Roberts pic.twitter.com/nTNiGKyL5g — 97.1 The Fan (@TheFanLA) November 28, 2026

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