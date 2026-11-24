The Los Angeles Dodgers already saw right-handed pitcher Evan Phillips join the Atlanta Braves on a three-year, $35 million deal, and left-handed pitcher Tarik Skubal sign with the New York Mets on a nine-year, $450 million deal.

Now, another one of the Dodgers' free agent pitchers has found a new home.

Kris Bubic was an under-the-radar trade deadline acquisition by the Dodgers in August. He was on the Kansas City Royals' injured list at the time and wasn't activated until Sept. 16.

Two months later, Bubic was one of the most coveted free agent pitchers on the market.

Bubic found a new home Tuesday, when he agreed to a one-year, $17.5 million contract with the Cleveland Guardians, according to multiple reports.

How Did Kris Bubic Do With the Dodgers?

During his brief time in Los Angeles, Bubic made five scoreless appearances out of the Dodgers' bullpen in September, allowing four hits, no walks and striking out five batters.

In October, Bubic made two postseason appearances — one in the National League Division Series against the Braves, one in the NL Championship Series against the Milwaukee Brewers. He recorded two outs and was charged with one run in each game.

Numbers aside, Bubic showed interested teams he was fully recovered from injuries to his left elbow and shoulder, which limited his time with the Royals and the Dodgers.

Why Didn't the Dodgers Bring Kris Bubic Back?

Bubic was an All-Star for the Royals in 2025 and finished the season with a 2.55 ERA across 20 starts with 116 strikeouts in 116.1 innings. With the Guardians, he figures to get a chance to join a starting rotation that might lose left-hander Foster Griffin to another team in free agency.

If Bubic wanted to start in 2027, he was always more likely to get that opportunity outside Los Angeles. Even after losing Skubal in free agency, the Dodgers needed Bubic less than the Guardians — or most teams.

As a reliever, Bubic's stuff played up. Opponents hit just .208 against his four-seamer this past season, and .119 against his changeup. That's a notable loss for the Dodgers' bullpen.

But manager Dave Roberts has options without Bubic. Justin Wrobleski — himself an All-Star in 2026 — can reprise his role as a versatile left-handed swingman. Tanner Scott and Jack Dreyer give Roberts short-stint options from the left side. The Dodgers needed Bubic in their bullpen less than most teams, too.

Re-signing free agent left-hander Alex Vesia would only add to Roberts' bullpen options in 2027. If Vesia was more of a priority, it could explain why president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman was comfortable letting Bubic test the market, and ultimately sign elsewhere.

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