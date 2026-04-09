Nine MLB Stars Struggling to Start the 2026 Season

We’re just two weeks into the 2026 MLB season but we’ve already seen some outstanding performances from breakout candidates, as well as the usual suspects, early into the 2026 season. On the other side of things, however, there have been some rather concerning starts for some household names across the league.

It’s still very early in the season, so it may not yet be time to panic when it comes to some star players off to lackluster starts. With roughly 150 games still on the docket, there’s plenty of time to turn things around. But that doesn’t mean fans aren’t already worried, and that these performances aren’t cause for concern.

Let’s take a look at nine MLB stars who are currently looking like shells of their usual selves. All stats are updated through Wednesday’s games.

Cal Raleigh, Mariners

The runner-up for the American League MVP award last season, Raleigh hasn’t looked right in 2026. He struggled at the World Baseball Classic and those woes have carried right on over to the regular season with the Mariners. In 12 games, Raleigh has a .522 OPS and 21 strikeouts—the second-most in MLB—in 49 at-bats. Fresh off a 60-home run campaign in ‘25, he’s socked just one homer and three extra-base hits so far this year.

Julio Rodríguez, Mariners

Julio Rodríguez doesn't have an extra-base hit through 13 games. | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Rodríguez has collected just seven hits in his first 13 games, with none going for extra bases to result in a paltry .393 OPS through 49 at-bats. Rodríguez belted 30 home runs last season, but the power at the plate simply hasn’t been there for the notoriously slow starter who’s unfortunately taking his reputation to a new level.

Trevor Story, Red Sox

Story is coming off a bounce-back season during which he racked up 25 home runs and 96 RBIs in his first campaign with more than 100 games since 2021. While he’s stayed healthy thus far, his performance at the plate has been a far cry from that level. The 33-year-old has just eight hits in 53 at-bats with 19 strikeouts—and perhaps most concerningly, zero walks. His bizarre .151/.145/.245 slash line is that of someone who isn’t seeing the ball well, though he's far from the only Red Sox player struggling.

Roman Anthony, Red Sox

Roman Anthony has 16 strikeouts in 12 games with just three extra-base hits. | Erik Williams-Imagn Images

Anthony was expected to make a big leap in 2026 after impressing in his first taste of MLB action last year. Thus far, however, he owns a .656 OPS with just one home run and two RBIs. While he’s not been performing up to his anticipated level offensively, it’s his defense that’s truly been a concern. Anthony’s arm strength, despite his sizable frame, is lacking out in left field, and he’s already been exposed in that regard multiple times, with Yankees fans delighting in his misfortune on social media.

José Ramírez, Guardians

Ramírez, who signed a seven-year contract extension this offseason, recently set Guardians franchise history by becoming Cleveland’s all-time leader in games played. The 33-year-old’s longevity has been something to herald, though he’s been sluggish out of the gate in 2026. Ramírez is slashing just .163/.255/.286 with eight hits in 13 games. Ramírez has historically been a slow starter, as his career .783 OPS in March and April is far lower than any other month on the calendar, but this is still a slump by his standards.

Nathan Eovaldi, Rangers

Nathan Eovaldi’s 22 hits allowed in just three starts are tied for second most in the majors. | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

The Rangers’ ace had a terrific season in 2025, logging a 1.73 ERA in 22 starts while striking out 129 batters in 130 innings. This year has been a much different story, as he’s already surrendered 13 runs (more than 50% of his total from ‘25) in just three starts. Eovaldi has surrendered 22 hits, including four home runs, in his first three outings and owns an unsightly 7.98 ERA. The 36-year-old did look better his last time out (6 IP, 2 ER, 7 K), so perhaps he’s settling into his groove.

Josh Naylor, Mariners

Yes, another Mariner. Naylor was brilliant after arriving in Seattle last season, playing a key role in the team’s run to the ALCS. That success has not carried over to this year, at least early on. Naylor owns the worst OPS among all qualified hitters in MLB (.277) and was given a day off Wednesday to clear his head. He’s collected just five hits in 48 at-bats and still has yet to record an extra-base hit. What’s encouraging is his lack of strikeouts, having been punched out just eight times. His BABIP is an absurdly low .125, indicating he’s been extremely unlucky.

Bo Bichette, Mets

Bo Bichette signed a three-year, $126 million contract with the Mets during the offseason. | D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images

After signing a big contract with the Mets this offseason, fans in New York were hoping Bichette would hit the ground running. That hasn’t been the case. Through 12 games, Bichette has just two extra-base hits (both doubles) and two walks with 14 strikeouts. It’s a disappointing start for the veteran infielder, who changed positions to third base upon arriving in New York. He’s been worth -0.4 bWAR with a .505 OPS thus far, though his track record as a hitter (career .800 OPS) suggests he’ll be able to turn things around.

Ronald Acuña Jr., Braves

Ronald Acuña Jr. has lost a step on the base paths. | Allan Henry-Imagn Images

Acuña is off to a disappointing start for the Braves, having logged just three extra-base hits (and no home runs) in his first 13 games. Two of those did come on Wednesday, so perhaps he’s breaking out of his slump at the plate. What’s more concerning for the long term, however, is his decline on the base paths. The 28-year-old’s speed has decreased more than a foot to 26.5 feet/second, ranking in the 39th percentile of the majors. Acuña ranked in the 64th percentile at 27.9 feet/second as recently as last year, and was once among MLB’s fastest players. Acuña’s one of just four players who’s been caught stealing twice this season, meaning the guy who established the 40–70 club in 2023 may be having trouble adjusting to a new normal in the wake of surgeries on both of his knees this decade.

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