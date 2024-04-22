San Francisco Giants vs. New York Mets How To Watch, Stream, Pitching Probables
The San Francisco Giants continue their 10-game homestand at Oracle Park on Monday with a series opener against the New York Mets.
The Giants (10-13) split their four-game set with the Arizona Diamondbacks, and combined with a series win over the Miami Marlins last week, San Francisco went 4-3 for the week. At three games under .500 the good news is that no one has come forward to dominate the NL West early, so the Giants haven’t played their way out of contention.
The Mets (12-9) are in a groove right now. This is not the team most expected to start the season, as New York has carved out a contender’s role in the NL East 21 games into the season. It’s early, but the Mets have given their fans some hope after winning eight of their last 10 games and each of their last five series.
Paramount for San Francisco is getting Blake Snell in a groove. He’ll pitch in the finale of this series.
Here is the preview for the game, with probable pitchers, how to watch, listen and more.
How to Watch, Listen to Giants vs. Mets
Where: Oracle Park, San Francisco
Monday’s Game
Game Time: 6:45 p.m. PT
Television: NBC Sports Bay Area. Radio: KNBR 680 AM. Watch on fubo.tv.
San Francisco Giants: RHP Keaton Winn (1-3, 4.09)
New York Mets: LHP Jose Quintana (1-1, 3.05)
Tuesday’s Game
Game Time: 6:45 p.m. PT
Television: MLB Network. Radio: KNBR 680 AM.
San Francisco Giants: RHP Logan Webb (2-1, 2.93)
New York Mets: RHP Luis Severino (2-1, 2.14)
Wednesday’s Game
Game Time: 12:45 p.m. PT
Television: NBC Sports Bay Area. Radio: KNBR 680 AM.
San Francisco Giants: LHP Blake Snell (0-3, 11.57)
New York Mets: RHP Sean Manaea (1-1, 4.12)
Next Two Series
April 26-28: vs. Pittsburgh Pirates
April 30-May 2: at Boston Red Sox
MLB Links
Scores | Schedule | Injuries | Transactions | Standings | Odds | Futures