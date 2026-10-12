4 Lower-Cost Free Agents Who Fit the SF Giants Perfectly

The San Francisco Giants need to improve more than the top of their roster. Their biggest offseason needs also demand pitchers who can cover unexpected innings, reliable infield coverage and a bench that gives the lineup useful alternatives.

Cal Quantrill, Taylor Clarke, Isiah Kiner-Falefa and Randal Grichuk are pending free agents who fit those assignments. Each has a specific skill San Francisco could use without committing a permanent starting job to another veteran.

The contract ranges below are my suggested budgets for one-year offers. Their appeal depends on matching the price to the role.

Two Pitchers Who Could Add Useful Innings

Texas Rangers pitcher Cal Quantrill. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Cal Quantrill: Rotation depth with bullpen flexibility. Quantrill recorded a 2.86 ERA and 1.04 WHIP over 110 innings for Texas in 2026, making 15 starts among 32 appearances. That experience in both roles would give the Giants flexibility when injuries or workload limits change their rotation.

I would target a one-year deal worth $6 million to $8 million, contingent on recovery from the right lat strain that ended his season. His 6.04 ERA in 2025 and limited recent starting workload argue for a short commitment.

Quantrill would complement the established rotation addition San Francisco still needs. He could compete for a back-end starting job and provide multiple innings when another starter exits early.

Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Taylor Clarke. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Taylor Clarke: A middle reliever who limits traffic. Clarke delivered a 2.96 ERA and 1.00 WHIP across 73 innings in 71 appearances for Arizona in 2026. He allowed 14 walks, making control the clearest reason to consider him.

His 45 strikeouts also define the assignment. Clarke would fit in the middle innings, where keeping runners off base could help San Francisco preserve its hardest-throwing relievers for tougher situations.

A one-year offer of $3 million to $4 million would recognize his productive season while keeping the investment appropriate for that role.

The Giants would still need stronger late-inning options, but another pitcher capable of handling frequent appearances would help cover days when their best relievers need rest.

Two Veterans Who Could Make the Bench More Useful

Boston Red Sox infielder Isiah Kiner-Falefa. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Isiah Kiner-Falefa: Defensive coverage across the infield. Kiner-Falefa hit .242/.322/.311 in 66 games for Boston in 2026. His bat would make him a supporting player, while his eight Outs Above Average show the value of his defense.

He played second base, shortstop and third base. That coverage fits a Giants infield whose second-base plan depends on Marcelo Mayer’s readiness and Casey Schmitt’s recovery.

I would budget $4 million to $6 million for one season. Kiner-Falefa could provide starts when necessary and support an open competition at second without requiring San Francisco to settle the position for several years. His limited power should keep the Giants focused on paying for defense and flexibility.

Chicago White Sox outfielder Randal Grichuk. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Randal Grichuk: Right-handed power against lefties. Grichuk hit .287/.314/.566 overall in 2026 and .327/.371/.655 against left-handed pitching in 178 plate appearances. His .220/.216/.420 line against right-handers makes a selective assignment essential.

For a Giants lineup featuring several left-handed bats, he would offer corner-outfield starts and a pinch-hitting option against opposing lefties. Rafael Devers and Bryce Eldridge would retain their regular first-base and designated hitter opportunities.

A one-year offer of $4 million to $6 million would buy that targeted skill. At 35, Grichuk fits a limited role with a clear purpose: improve San Francisco’s matchup options while young outfielders continue earning regular work.

Those additions would support a successful Giants offseason by making the roster better equipped to handle absences and difficult matchups around its larger pitching investments.