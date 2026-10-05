What a Successful Giants Offseason Actually Looks Like

The San Francisco Giants need to leave this offseason with a roster that can compete while their next group of players develops. Following a 65-97 season, asking healthier veterans and promising rookies to handle all the repair work is too fragile a plan.

A successful winter should accomplish three things: establish enough pitching to sustain a season, address the unsettled outfield and second-base roles, and preserve opportunities for young players who can become long-term contributors.

The Giants' biggest offseason needs provide the order of operations. Pitching leads because weaknesses in the rotation and bullpen can undermine improvements elsewhere. Position-player additions then need to complement the talent already in the organization.

That gives president of baseball operations Buster Posey a practical standard for evaluating every move: Does it solve an important roster problem, and can the team withstand that solution falling short?

Pitching Must Set the Spending Priorities

San Francisco Giants pitcher Logan Webb. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The first benchmark is a credible five-man rotation with alternatives beyond it. Logan Webb and Landen Roupp give San Francisco two established starters. Adrian Houser remains signed for 2027, but Tommy John recoveries have complicated the club's younger pitching depth.

The minimum target should be an established addition to the rotation plus depth capable of making starts when injuries occur. Anthony Molina and Matt Wilkinson can compete for work, with assignments based on their readiness rather than the absence of other choices. Short starts increase the burden on relievers, so rebuilding the rotation also helps protect the bullpen.

The second benchmark is at least two credible late-inning options, with an established acquisition helping create that group. Giants relievers finished 2026 with a 4.14 ERA and 27 blown saves. A stronger relief corps needs pitchers whose recent command and performance support difficult assignments.

Trent Harris offers an internal possibility, and Randy Rodríguez's recovery gives the organization another reason for optimism. Posey still needs a plan that works while returning pitchers establish what they can handle. Multiple relievers capable of protecting a lead also give manager Tony Vitello flexibility when somebody needs rest.

The free-agent approach the Giants must avoid matters here. Rehabilitation and rebound bets should add depth to an adequately staffed pitching group. They become a problem when essential innings depend on several favorable outcomes arriving together.

Clear Roles Must Connect the Present to the Future

San Francisco Giants center fielder Jonah Cox. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The outfield needs an established contributor who improves the everyday combination while leaving a meaningful opportunity for a younger player. Jung Hoo Lee remains part of the picture, and Harrison Bader's projected return requires a workable alternative if his availability or production disappoints.

That is where the Giants' internal outfield candidates become consequential. Bo Davidson offers a potential corner bat, Victor Bericoto provides a right-handed option and Jonah Cox can help cover center field. Their presence should influence the type of veteran San Francisco pursues and the playing time it preserves.

A successful outfield plan includes a dependable everyday addition, genuine competition for remaining work and sufficient defensive coverage. Acquiring another bat without establishing where everyone can play would leave part of the problem unresolved.

At second base, Marcelo Mayer and Casey Schmitt give the Giants internal possibilities. The front office should define how they compete for work and who provides coverage if recovery or readiness delays either player's opportunity. Development requires opportunities and a roster capable of supporting them.

The major contract decisions facing San Francisco should follow those priorities. Rafael Devers, Willy Adames and Matt Chapman remain substantial long-term commitments. Posey needs to improve the supporting roster around that investment while judging returning players by their expected contributions. Bryce Eldridge's development should also guide how the club distributes first-base and designated hitter at-bats.

Finally, the 40-man roster crunch makes space part of the offseason's cost. Players returning from the 60-day injured list and prospects requiring Rule 5 protection force difficult choices. Keeping a marginal veteran should require a stronger case when it limits an acquisition or jeopardizes a valuable prospect.

By spring training, the Giants should have a rotation with usable reserves, multiple late-inning choices and position-player competitions with defined alternatives. Young players should have routes to regular work, supported by enough established talent to keep development from becoming an emergency assignment.

Those are standards the organization can meet before playing a game in 2027. A successful winter gives San Francisco a credible path back toward contention and a roster that can absorb setbacks along the way.