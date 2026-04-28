A 53-year-old former Giants minor-leaguer is making a baseball comeback
In this story:
It's nothing new that a baseball player may exit the game for a year or two, get the itch to return, and eventually find themselves in camp with any team that will give them another opportunity. It's often been the nature of high-level athletes to never truly lose their instinct for competition. So, it's understandable that the 'comeback' has become a regular storyline over the years in Major League Baseball.
However, there's never been a player who has ever tried to accomplish what former San Francisco Giants draft pick Vincent Towns is undertaking. At the age of 53, the righthanded picher is looking to stage a comeback of his own... after 34.
Towns, who San Fran selected in the 36th round of the 1991 MLB Draft, walked away after two years in the rookie league. However, he continued to play baseball in various men's leagues while also staying in shape by working as a construction worker.
After developing his knuckleball over the years, Towns decided to give it another go. He attended an Atlantic League tryout last month, and he performed so well that he was selected as the top pick in the league draft.
Back on the mound
In his debut, Towns faced four batters and allowed three hits, and hit one batter. He commented afterwards that he was still determined and felt like he was missing with his knuckleball. Still, his mere presence in the game is a major achievement, and he insists he's not stopping with that one start.
"It felt great. I waited a long time,” Towns told Pennsylvania affiliate LocalNews1. “I was excited, nervous, and anxious. But I did my best. I didn’t look too bad today. I just have to make some adjustments and get used to the crowds.”
“I was scared, I was nervous. But that’s behind me now, and now I can move forward and try to help win some games.”
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Ryan K Boman is a freelance writer and the author of the 2023 book, Pop Music & Peanut Butter: A Collection of Essays Looking at Life with Love & Laughter. His previous work has appeared at MSN, Heavy, the Miami Herald, Screen Rant, FanSided, and Yardbarker.Follow RyanKBoman