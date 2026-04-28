A 53-year-old former Giants minor-leaguer is making a baseball comeback

It's nothing new that a baseball player may exit the game for a year or two, get the itch to return, and eventually find themselves in camp with any team that will give them another opportunity. It's often been the nature of high-level athletes to never truly lose their instinct for competition. So, it's understandable that the 'comeback' has become a regular storyline over the years in Major League Baseball.

However, there's never been a player who has ever tried to accomplish what former San Francisco Giants draft pick Vincent Towns is undertaking. At the age of 53, the righthanded picher is looking to stage a comeback of his own... after 34.

Towns, who San Fran selected in the 36th round of the 1991 MLB Draft, walked away after two years in the rookie league. However, he continued to play baseball in various men's leagues while also staying in shape by working as a construction worker.

Tonight, Vincent Towns broke Roger Clemens’ record, and became the oldest player to appear in an Atlantic League Game (53). A tip of the cap to Vincent! #AllSystemsGo🛫 pic.twitter.com/AkjpNwKvhM — Hagerstown Flying Boxcars (@goflyingboxcars) April 27, 2026

After developing his knuckleball over the years, Towns decided to give it another go. He attended an Atlantic League tryout last month, and he performed so well that he was selected as the top pick in the league draft.

Back on the mound

Mar 13, 2017; Surprise, AZ, USA; Detailed view of the Cactus League spring training logo on an official baseball prior to the Texas Rangers game against the San Francisco Giants at Surprise Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

In his debut, Towns faced four batters and allowed three hits, and hit one batter. He commented afterwards that he was still determined and felt like he was missing with his knuckleball. Still, his mere presence in the game is a major achievement, and he insists he's not stopping with that one start.

Hagerstown Flying Boxcars starter Vincent Towns delivers a first-pitch strike in his Atlantic League debut.



A moment 34 years in the making for the 53-year-old right-hander. pic.twitter.com/f95RV3lHwF — Arrick Joel (@ArrickJoel) April 26, 2026

"It felt great. I waited a long time,” Towns told Pennsylvania affiliate LocalNews1. “I was excited, nervous, and anxious. But I did my best. I didn’t look too bad today. I just have to make some adjustments and get used to the crowds.”

“I was scared, I was nervous. But that’s behind me now, and now I can move forward and try to help win some games.”