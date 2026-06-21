Giants Latest Rotation Decision More About Adrian Houser Than Trade Deadline

Yes, the San Francisco Giants do need a spot to Tyler Mahle when he’s activated to start against the Athletics on Wednesday. Yes, there is a chance the Giants could trade him.

But Saturday’s decision about the rotation had far less to do with Mahle.

Shayna Rubin of The San Francisco Chronicle (subscription required) reported on Saturday that the Giants are going to move Adrian Houser out of the rotation and into the bullpen moving forward.

Houser last pitched on Tuesday and went one inning in a game that was postponed by rain. He could have pitched again on Sunday. San Francisco isn’t having any of that and it’s about Houser, not about making room for Mahle or showcasing him for trade suitors.

Adrian Houser’s Lost Season

San Francisco Giants pitcher Adrian Houser. | Stan Szeto-Imagn Images

The Giants bought high on Houser, signing him to a two-year, $22 million deal. San Francisco knew it wasn’t getting an ace. They it wanted back-of-the-rotation innings and Houser looked like a safe bet after he resurrected his career in 2025.

With the Chicago White Sox and the Tampa Bay Rays he went 8-5 with a 3.31 ERA in 21 starts, with 92 strikeouts and 38 walks in 125 innings. It was his best season since that 2021 season with the Milwaukee Brewers.

But Houser doesn’t look like the pitcher that went 6-2 with a 2.10 ERA with the White Sox, or that went 2-3 with a 4.79 ERA with Tampa Bay after a trade. He looks worse, with a 2-6 record and 5.73 ERA.

Throwing out his last start against Atlanta, Houser has failed to get out of the fifth inning in each of his last four starts, taking back to May 23 against, oddly enough, the White Sox. In that span he’s pitched 17 innings, allowing 24 hits, 13 runs (12 earned) with five walks and 20 strikeouts. Batters are hitting close to .300 against him and he’s given up three home runs in that span.

Then add the Atlanta game. In one inning he allowed three hits, two runs, one home run and one walk with two strikeouts before torrential rain saturated the field and turned the game into a doubleheader the following day. He threw 29 pitches and Wednesday’s scheduled starter, Robbie Ray, took his place in the second inning. He helped the Giants beat the Braves, 7-2.

This was a necessary move for the Giants. Since they’re committed to Houser for another year, they must figure it out. If he can be a bulk reliever effectively, then he could be of use the rest of the season. Mahle’s return makes the move easier. But it’s not about him. It’s about removing an ineffective starter from the rotation and giving him a chance to work things out.