Should Giants be Concerned About Young Starter Carson Whisenhunt?

It was another night, and another rough start for rookie Carson Whisenhunt.

The San Francisco Giants left-hander had another bad start on Wednesday, which doesn't look great now — and it could leave a bad vibe surrounding his chances of making the rotation in 2027.

The esteemed prospect is now 25, and he's already at a crossroads, just a few starts into his tenure in Major League Baseball.

Long considered an up-and-coming arm, Whisenhunt got a huge break when the team appeared to signal he would be in the starting rotation the rest of the way. It was his opportunity to prove that he was everything the team expected him to be.

He surrendered four runs to the Texas Rangers in just 3.1 innings pitched, as his team suffered a 6-0 shutout loss.

The fallout for the youngster is that his cumulative numbers simply aren't aligning with the organization's original plans. In his six starts this season, Whisenhunt is 2-3 with a whopping 7.25 ERA, notching 20 strikeouts, but walking 15. He has an earned run average of 13.50 in his last two starts.

While the franchise isn't ready to give up on a player they have patiently waited on while he marinated in the minors, they may need a new list of ingredients to get Whisenhunt just right.

What's Next For Whiz?

Whisenhunt delivers a pitch against the Washington Nationals | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Even with his current numbers, San Francisco management still projects the former East Carolina University star to be in their MLB rotation next season and beyond. However, there are obviously a lot of wrinkles to be ironed out right now, because so far, the kid's transition to The Show has been anything but smooth.

A dejected Whisenhunt offered the media very little when questioned about the game, but did pointedly answer that he felt like he hadn't made that big of a leap from Triple A.. He's just not executing.

"Not really a difference," the pitcher said to NBC Sports Bay Area and other outlets. "[I'm] just not doing what I need to do when I go out there right now. I thought I was throwing the ball well in [Triple-A Sacramento], and it's just not translating here. We'll figure it out at some point, hopefully, but for now, just kinda keep working and see what happens."

Whisenhunt's next start is tentatively scheduled to make his next start at home against the Houston Astros (likely on Tuesday). While there's been no word from manager Tony Vitello about any upcoming changes, it will be interesting to see if he starts Whisenhunt following his shellacking at the hands of the Rangers.