As the Summer Heats Up, the San Francisco Giants are Losing Their Cool

Frustration has reached a fever pitch in San Francisco, as losses continue to mount for the Bay Area's favorite team. The San Francisco Giants have had their feet held to the fire all season, as they've fallen way below expectations. Originally viewed as a Wild Card contender, they're hovering just above the basement of the National League West. They currently sit at 42-60 and would have to travel the distance of a desert to catch up with the division-leading Los Angeles.

Sitting 22.5 games out of first place and saddled with an expensive, underachieving lineup, the 2026 campaign has basically been barbecued at this point. And the only flame that seems to be burning in San Francisco is the one inside, as frustrations are beginning to boil over. That was never more evident than on Wednesday night, when San Fran skipper Tony Vitello lost his cool over a call and found himself headed for the showers.

Tony Vitello got ejected after arguing one of the worst calls you'll see all year pic.twitter.com/nnsFzJI5Sa — SF Giants on NBCS (@NBCSGiants) July 22, 2026

Leading by three in the bottom of the seventh inning, San Francisco shortstop Willy Adames appeared to tag out Kansas City Royals base runner Vinnie Pasquantino. Instead, the umpire ruled that he had shoved Pasquantino, impeding him on the play. The KC player was awarded the base, and that's when Vitello came out of the bag. He lit into the Blue Crew and would end up getting ejected from the game. From there, the Royals (now 43-60) would rally back to take the game, 4-3, to complete a three-game sweep of the Giants.

“I think those things become more noticeable when you’re not winning,” Vitello said, regarding the call and the ejection. “I think if you pile up the games, there’s some truth to the fact that there’s been some, I don’t want to say bad luck, but there’s been more unfortunate things happen than you want to.”

The Giants and Their Fans are Hot Under the Collar

An unidentified San Francisco Giants fan | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Giants' baffling year has been a little too spicy from the beginning. Rafael Devers slumped terribly for the first couple of months and was criticized by some fabs for being defensively 'lazy'. Aside from his commitment being questioned, the former three-time All-Star slugger seemed to have left his bat in Beantown. Despite some improvements recently, he still hasn't looked like the feared force that he was as a member of the Boston Red Sox

But it's not just Devers. Veterans Matt Chapman and Willy Adames have also had their fair share of criticism, and there certainly hasn't been anyone in the bullpen who knows how to extinguish a late-inning inferno. In every case, the Giants are in too much of a pressure cooker to really make their way out of it easily. President of Baseball Operations Buster Posey will have to put a lot of sweat into any effort he can to make some deals before the deadline.

So, it's fair that the fan base is a little steamed, because the Bay Area Nine are, as well. Everything is reaching critical mass with the current roster, and it's clear now that it's time to find some way to salvage the embers of a smoldering season.