Award-Winning Giants Lefty Strikeout Machine Surging at Double-A Eugene

Lefthanded pitcher Luis de la Torre has been handing out plenty of strikeouts to Double-A batters in 2026. The Giants prospect, currently pitching for the Eugene Emeralds, has been dominating in several recent starts. That performance helped earn him the Northwest League Pitcher of the Week Award for Saturday, June 7.

Thus far, the 22-year-old southpaw is just 1-4 in 11 starts this season, but his pitching prowess has been impressive. He's racked up 57 strikeouts along with 32 walks en route to a solid 3.64 earned. run average.

In his last two starts, de la Torre combined for 21 whiffs while only allowing two free passes. That last number is what stands out; de la Torre has struggled at times with control. He's currently averaging 6.8 walks per 9 innings.

Luis de la Torre is so back, with 21 Ks in his last two scoreless outings. His heater is back up to 96 mph, and his pair of breaking balls are getting whiffs, especially the "no hump" curveball.



May 31: 5 IP | 2 H | 0 ER | 1 BB | 9 K

June 6: 6 IP | 1 H | 0 ER | 1 BB | 12 K pic.twitter.com/qKDKHflTFe — Giant Prospective (@giantprospectiv) June 7, 2026

De la Torre, a native of Phoenix but raised in Baja, joined the San Francisco Giants organization in July 2023 as an international free agent. After playing in the developmental league and with the San Jose Giants, this is his first foray into Double-A, so growing pains are expected.

However, there's no denying the amazing acceleration in his arm. His fastball has been clocked in the 94-97 mph range. And that's coming from a player who didn't become a full-time pitcher until he was 18 years old, after deciding to attend a training session.

What's the Long-Term Outlook for Luis de la Torre?

San Francisco Giants general manager Zack Minasian (center) sits with president of baseball operation Buster Posey (left) and special assistant to baseball operations Ron Wotus (right) | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

While he's still likely two full seasons away from the Major League level, Luis de Torre has the stuff to make an impact in The Show. Still just 22, he appears to be peaking at the perfect time in his career, but he must correct his control and command issues in order to advance in the Giants' system.

The portsider has pitched extensively in both relief and rotation, but it's believed he's projected as a starter at the game's highest level. With the big club in a 'will-they-or-won't-they' year in terms of a rebuild, he could be a valuable contributor eventually.

That's fine with the Giants, who viewed him as a longer-term prospect than some. Giants farm director Kyle Haines has discussed the pitcher's growth since joining the organization, citing that he has added a few ticks to his heater since being a teenager.

"He was short on velocity but had a feel for the fastball command,” Haines said according to Baseball America. "Each year, it seems like he puts on two mph."

Over the course of this season and all of 2027, both the team and its fans will get a clearer picture of who Luis de la Torre truly is, and where he fits (or doesn't) in the Giants' plans going forward. For now, his main goal should be to make it to Triple-A Sacramento in 2027.