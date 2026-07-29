The Biggest Need the Giants Must Address Before the Deadline

The San Francisco Giants' biggest need before the MLB trade deadline is to rebuild their pitching depth for both the starting rotation and the bullpen. Sitting at 42-60, the Giants are no longer in a position to chase a playoff push. Instead, the front office should focus on adding controllable young arms who can strengthen the organization for years to come.

Pitching has become the club's biggest concern as the bullpen has struggled throughout the season, posting a 4.43 ERA, which ranks 22nd in Major League Baseball. Late-inning collapses have repeatedly hurt the Giants, showing they need more reliable relievers who can contribute over the long term rather than serve as short-term fixes.

The starting rotation also faces uncertainty beyond this season. Logan Webb remains the team's ace, but veterans Robbie Ray and Tyler Mahle have both emerged as trade candidates ahead of the Aug. 3 deadline.

If either pitcher leaves, San Francisco will need young starters ready to develop into future rotation pieces. That makes adding controllable pitching one of the organization's most important goals.

The Giants also need to improve their organizational depth after injuries exposed a lack of quality reinforcements. The losses of players such as Harrison Bader and Casey Schmitt have forced the Giants to rely more heavily on their depth, reinforcing the importance of building stronger organizational depth.

While those injuries didn't directly affect the pitching staff, they show why the organization must improve its overall depth instead of focusing only on the current roster.

San Francisco Giants starting pitcher Logan Webb (62). Mandatory Credit: Rhona Wise-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Luis Arraez remains one of the Giants' most valuable trade chips after hitting .320 with a .359 on-base percentage and an .805 OPS on a one-year, $12 million contract. Robbie Ray has also drawn interest after going 8-6 with a 3.33 ERA, while Mahle has improved his trade value since returning from a left hamstring injury.

If the Giants move those veterans, they should prioritize young pitchers with multiple years of team control. Among the types of prospects they should target are Astros prospect Ethan Pecko, a high-upside arm who could develop into a future rotation piece. Guardians prospect Justin Campbell offers another controllable arm with long-term potential.

Nationals prospect Jackson Kent would give the Giants another promising rotation option, while Rays prospect Brody Hopkins fits the organization's emphasis on developing young pitching talent.

The Giants do not need to chase short-term upgrades at this deadline. They need to strengthen the foundation of the franchise. Restocking the rotation and bullpen with controllable young pitching gives the organization its best opportunity to compete again in the coming seasons.

With the postseason out of reach, acquiring young pitching should remain the Giants' biggest priority before the Aug. 3 trade deadline. That would give the organization a stronger foundation for the future.