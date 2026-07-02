Guardians Top Pitching Prospect Justin Campbell Injured Before Triple-A Debut

The Cleveland Guardians cannot catch a break.

Following the announcement that pitching prospect Khal Stephen, the organization's No. 5-ranked prospect, would have to undergo Tommy John surgery, many thought things couldn't get much worse.

But on Wednesday, July 1, it did.

Just ahead of his scheduled Triple-A debut, the No. 21-ranked prospect within the organization, Justin Campbell, was ruled out. Warming up to begin pitching, Campbell pulled up and reached towards his back. He then signaled towards the dugout that something didn't feel right.

He eventually had to leave the field and would be replaced without throwing an official pitch.

While no official diagnosis has been announced yet, sources close to Cleveland Guardians OnSI share that it is an oblique injury. Right now, the organization is having Campbell evaluated for the severity.

For a player like Campbell who has an extensive injury history, hearing that it is not expected to be an arm injury is a great sign.

The 25-year-old did play in the 2023 campaign after undergoing elbow surgery, before then missing all of 2024 and 2025 because of Tommy John surgery and wrist surgery. After fighting to get back on the mound, Campbell has impressed this year.

Surging through the ranks of the farm system, Campbell spent time with the High-A Lake County Captains, Double-A Akron Rubberducks and now, the Triple-A Columbus Clippers.

With the Rubberducks and Captains, he threw a 2.61 ERA across 15 starts, posting 66 total strikeouts and a measly 1.161 WHIP.

Displaying such a sharp command for the strike zone and an ability to limit runs crossing home plate, Cleveland's front office was confident that his rise through the system wouldn't be hindered by the level of competition. No matter who he went up against, Campbell looked elite.

From being drafted in the 1st round of the 2022 MLB Draft, to missing nearly four years due to injury, the 2026 season was shaping up to be one of baseball's most exciting comeback stories for Campbell.

Now, yet another hurdle has found it's way into his path. But if he has shown anything, it is that he isn't going to back down and will face this challenge head on.

As the Guardians await official confirmation on the severity of Campbell's injury and how long he'll be sidelined, the front office will need to evaluate which prospects are ready to make the jump. With injuries continuing to pile up and pitching depth becoming increasingly thin throughout the organization, they'll have to identify the next arm capable of contributing at the major league level.