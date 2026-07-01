The Biggest Reason the Giants Have Fallen Out of Contention Isn't Their Offense

The San Francisco Giants made big moves in the offseason to reshape their lineup. Coming in to the 2026 season, they had plenty of reasons to believe they would find themselves back in playoff contention.

So far, they are wrong.

Players like Rafael Devers, Luis Arraez, and Willy Adames were added while they also kept investing in their prospects such as Bryce Eldridge.

Yet, after making all these moves, at the halfway point in the season, the Giants now sit at 35-49. This is certainly not where they expected to be.

As is usually the case in baseball, the numbers tell the truth. Digging into the stats, the offense hasn’t been perfect, but the biggest issue is the inability to prevent runs.

Bright Spots in the Lineup

San Francisco Giants right fielder Jung Hoo Lee | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The easy route would be to claim that the offseason moves and the offense are to blame, but that wouldn’t be the case according to the numbers.

Jung Hoo Lee has been one of the National League’s most consistent, with a slash line of .316/.348/.454 and an .802 OPS. He has five home runs and 31 RBI over 291 at-bats.

Luis Arraez has continued to live up to his reputation as a premier contact hitter. He leads the club with his .331 average while posting a .836 OPS.

Casey Schmitt is the powerhouse of the team, leading with 16 home runs. Rafael Devers is right behind him with 15 home runs and 44 RBI. These two are the leaders for sure and their stats show why you find them hitting at number three and four in the lineup on a regular basis.

But the emerging story on offense is Bryce Eldridge. The rookie has been impressive already, posting an .841 OPS with six home runs over 43 games. He has all the tools to be the centerpiece of the Giants’ offense for years to come.

The offense is producing enough individual success stories to prove that they are not the issue.

The Rotation is Top Heavy

San Francisco Giants starting pitcher Logan Webb | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Looking at the Giants in comparison to the National League’s contenders, you will see that the sore thumb is the starting rotation.

Logan Webb anchors the staff, holding a 3.09 ERA across 90.1 innings. Robbie Ray has been absolutely dominant in June and brought his ERA down to 3.39 over 95.2 innings.

Then things go downhill fast.

Landen Roupp 4.55 ERA

Trevor McDonald 4.94 ERA

Adrian Houser 5.38 ERA

Tyler Mahle 5.67 ERA

San Francisco ends up playing from behind on a regular basis and never really gives the offense the opportunity to settle in and get their groove.

Bullpen Isn’t Picking Up the Slack

San Francisco Giants pitcher JT Brubaker | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Once again, no consistency here. When the bullpen is left with a mess, it hasn’t shown the ability to clean it up.

JT Brubaker leads the team here, posting a 2.74 ERA, while Sam Hentges and Keaton Winn have provided solid inning help.

But then the story remains the same as the rotation - a few good arms followed by inconsistent help.

Ryan Walker 5.40 ERA

Ryan Borucki 4.94 ERA

Erik Miller 4.22 ERA

Caleb Killian 4.11 ERA

With both the rotation and the bullpen underperforming, there is little room for success.

The Giants Need More Than The Stars

The offseason additions have not been a bust.

Lee, Arraez, Devers and Schmitt have provided reasons to believe. Eldridge is looking like a solid star. But combine inconsistent production with a weak bottom half of the lineup, and there’s no way this team can find a way to overcome.

If the Giants have any hope of being more competitive in the second half, it is going to have to come from improved pitching, and that needs to start now.