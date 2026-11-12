Blue Jays Eye Giants Shortstop and San Francisco Has Good Reason To Listen

Buster Posey has his work cut out for him to make the Giants better going into 2027. While they should be looking to spend to acquire new talent, the team has three expensive, long-term contracts that make adding any more a difficult task, especially with an ownership group not always willing to spend.

The Toronto Blue Jays may have offered a solution. According to Mitch Bannon of The Athletic, the Blue Jays are searching for infielders and have internally discussed a possible trade with the Giants for Willy Adames.

The Blue Jays internally discussed a potential trade for Giants infielder Willy Adames, per @MitchBannon pic.twitter.com/2jyUHCjWgP — SleeperSFGiants (@SleeperSFGiants) November 11, 2026

When Posey broke his own record and gave Adames the largest contract in Giants history, the team expected Adames to be the shortstop of the future after the successful career of Brandon Crawford while also bridging the gap for the wealth of talented shortstops waiting in the minor leagues.

Reality hasn't been so kind. While Adames became the first Giant to hit 30 home runs in a season since Barry Bonds, his batting average has been right around .230 and his OPS+ grades him as about average.

He's also battled injuries and has had some defensive issues, with many fans saying he's phoned it in after getting $182 million from the Giants.

It presents a lot of challenges, but trading Adames to the Blue Jays would give the Giants financial flexibility to bring in some good players, and also removes a fairly average bat from a lineup that needs a boost.

Why It Will Happen

Buster Posey has stated that he wants to build his team from the farm system, and he's shown that with the draft and his trade deadline decisions.

While Adames' value isn't as high as it was when he was a member of the Brewers, the Giants could still get some usable prospects from the Blue Jays that would help bolster an already deep farm system.

They would need a stopgap at shortstop for a year or two, but moving Adames would open the position for Josuar Gonzalez and Jhonny Level to become serious contributors in 2028 or 2029.

Adames is supposed to be the shortstop for the next five years. Posey should be content with trading him based on who can replace him this season.

Casey Schmitt was on track to hit 30 home runs last season before injuries ended his run prematurely. While naturally a third baseman, he's the best defensive player outside of Matt Chapman and could hold his own at shortstop while keeping his bat in the lineup every day.

The Giants also traded for Marcelo Mayer at the deadline and while many see him as a second baseman, he was drafted by the Red Sox as a shortstop and could fill the role alongside Schmitt as long as he stays healthy.

All these solutions pave the way for the Giants to dump Adames' contract and give them the ability to sign elite pitchers in free agency, something that Posey has said is priority number one this offseason.

Willy Adames Credit: Bob Kupbens-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Why It Won't Happen

Outside of the money, Adames himself presents a challenge for the Giants to send him to Toronto.

He has a full no-trade clause in his contract, and he obviously picked San Francisco for a reason, so he probably wants to stick around and see this team get built into a contender while finally living up to being the highest-paid player in franchise history.

Additionally, his girlfriend, Kristin Della Rovere, plays professional hockey for the San Jose Sea Lions of the PWHL, so Adames has no reason to want a move to Toronto when everything in his life is in the Bay Area.

Willy Adames and girlfriend Kristin Della Rovere take in Valkyries game Credit: David Gonzales-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The money also plays a role in prohibiting a trade. Adames is going to make $28 million a year for the remainder of his contract and if the Blue Jays really want him, the Giants are going to have to eat a large chunk of that, something they don't normally do.

Buster Posey has a lot of decisions to make in free agency before the lockout on December 1st. Trading their franchise shortstop is probably not high on that list.

If Toronto really wants Willy Adames to wear powder blue next season, the Giants would be foolish to not consider a trade.