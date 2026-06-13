Giants Adjust Lineup as Pressure Builds Ahead of Cubs Series

The San Francisco Giants sit in a difficult position currently. Their 28-41 record leaves them 16 games behind the World Series Champions, the Los Angeles Dodgers, in the National League West.

Any realistic conversation about the postseason has become increasingly uncomfortable for the Giants. So, it seems it is time to shake up the lineup a bit and see if they can get things turned around.

On Friday evening at Oracle Park, San Francisco is going to open a three-game series against the Chicago Cubs, who are 35-34 on the season and sit comfortably in the NL Wild Card positions.

This is not a series San Francisco can let slip away.

Vitellos’ Lineup Has Answers at the Top

Manager Tony Vitello has made a statement with his lineup released to face the Cubs. Confidence.

2B Luis Arraez (L) DH Bryce Eldridge (L) LF Casey Schmitt 1B Rafael Devers (L) RF Jung Hoo Lee (L) SS Willy Adames 3B Matt Chapman CF Drew Gilbert (L) C Daniel Susac

Eldridge has been bumped up to the number two spot in the lineup, which just puts an exclamation point on the confidence Vitello is having in the 20-year-old rookie.

Eldridge is a bright spot in what has been a dark first half for the organization. In just 28 games, he is hitting .298 with a .906 OPS, four home runs and 14 walks. The young designated hitter has earned his position while doing things that most players his age are still trying to develop. (You know, hitting a walk-off grand slam to win the game and making MLB history?)

Arraez remains impressive this year, hitting .327 with an .802 OPS across 66 games. Jung Hoo Lee has also been excellent, sitting at .338 with an .829 OPS and 79 hits on the year. Casey Schmitt puts fear in opposing pitchers when he steps up. He leads the club with 15 home runs and has been hitting .276 so far this campaign.

The concern remains in the middle. Devers and Adames should be anchoring the lineup, but neither has lived up to expectations so far this year. For the Giants to find their way back into the conversation, these two will have to be better at the plate.

The Pitching Matchup

San Francisco Giants pitcher Landen Roupp | Michael McLoone-Imagn Images

Landen Roupp will get the ball on Friday. There is no doubt the Giants and their fans are going to be holding their breath on this one. His last seven starts reveal a sad story. He is 0-5 with a 5.50 ERA across 34.1 innings with a 1.69 WHIP.

His June 1 start in Milwaukee was rough. He surrendered eight earned runs on eight hits in just four innings. San Francisco can’t afford another start like that.

Roupp has the stuff, but he’s going to have to find it again. He started to look like himself again in his last start on June 6 at Wrigley. He went for 5.2 innings, only allowing one run. The Giants must get that version of the 27-year-old.

The Cubs are countering with Javier Assad. There is reason to be concerned here. Just a few short days ago, he went 6.1 innings against the Giants, allowing one run on just one hit. It’s not just the Giants either. Assad has been consistently good. In his last seven, he has a 3.22 ERA with a 0.85 WHIP.

The rest of the season starts Friday night, and it starts with Roupp. For a team searching to gain some ground, a win at home against Chicago would be a great place to start.