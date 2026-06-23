Giants Announce Starters for Athletics Series as San Francisco Looks to Avoid Slip

The San Francisco Giants have not had much to celebrate lately, if we are completely honest. To further the situation, the schedule isn’t doing them any favors either.

The Giants are coming off losing the Marlins series by a sweep and are now facing a three-game home set against the Athletics starting Tuesday night.

San Francisco sits at 31-46 and manager Tony Vitello needs to find ways to win whenever and however he can. This starts when the first pitch is thrown on Tuesday at Oracle Park.

The Pitching Matchups for Giants versus Athletics

Tuesday: Aaron Civale vs Robbie Ray

Ray is taking the ball in the opener, sitting at 5-6 on the season with a 4.07 ERA. Even with this line, he is one of the Giants more consistent starters this season.

Even with Tyler Mahle scheduled to return, this still leaves eight pitchers on the injured list for San Francisco. The team really could use a break on the injury side.

Civale will counter at 5-3 with a 4.91 ERA in 2026 for the Athletics. Neither of these pitchers can be described as an ace, which could make this game a real toss-up. This is where the Giants need to take advantage of the slight edge and get a mark in the W column.

Wednesday: Gage Jump vs Tyler Mahle

San Francisco Giants pitcher Tyler Mahle | Ed Szczepanski-Imagn Images

Mahle is returning from a left hamstring strain he experienced on May 27. This will be his first start in June. Mahle is 1-7 with a 6.04 ERA on the season and just really hasn’t been able to find his groove.

After signing in the offseason through free agency, the 31-year-old right-hander has not lived up to what the Giants thought they would be getting. Mahle held a 2.18 ERA in the 2025 season with the Texas Rangers through 86.2 innings.

The Athletics will send Jump out who has been impressive in their rotation. He is 3-1 with a 2.37 ERA and will be hard to beat.

Thursday: Jeffrey Springs vs Landen Roupp

The series finale is the Giants best chance to win, if they can somehow hold on through Wednesday and get a win, the chance to sweep the A’s is real, the odds probably aren’t that great, though.

Roupp is 5-7 with a 4.15 ERA but throughout the season has shown some flashes of durability. If Roupp can lead San Francisco late into the game and save the bullpen, it will provide the best chance for victory.

Springs comes in at 3-7 with a 5.55 ERA. The Giants offense should be able to find ways to get hits and be on base.

An Even Matchup

Truthfully, neither of these teams is playing well, which makes the series both winnable and loseable for either side. The injuries have taken over the Giants in 2026, with four Tommy John surgeries just to name a few. The roster is waiting on some key contributors to return, but the season keeps going.

Oracle Park and the San Francisco fans deserve better than the version of the Giants they have been getting. This home series is winnable, and this team needs to find a way.