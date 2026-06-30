Giants Are 0-7 Against Arizona. Tonight’s Lineup Has Chance to Change That.

The San Francisco Giants have a few problems; right now, the biggest one is the Arizona Diamondbacks.

As the team prepares to take the field on Tuesday evening at Chase Field, they are facing a disheartening record of 0-7 against their division rival. In an already difficult season, this storyline needs to change.

The Giants have been outscored, outhit, and, in general, outplayed in every single matchup against Arizona. Landen Roupp will get the ball in what has turned into a must-win situation.

The first pitch is at 6:40 p.m. PDT.

The Numbers Don’t Lie

This isn’t bad luck. This struggle is real. This is a systemic failure when the chips are down. Through seven games this season, the Giants have hit just .156 with runners in scoring position against the Diamondbacks. Game after game, the same result.

On Tuesday, the Giants are going to have to find a way to break through when it matters, and it is going to matter the second the first pitch is thrown.

If there is hope to change this story, the pitching staff is going to have to contain Arizona from the first out.

Roupp vs. Pfaadt

San Francisco Giants pitcher Landen Roupp | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The pitching matchup offers San Francisco a chance to change the result. Landen Roupp has been one of the Giants’ more reliable starters. He has a 5-7 record with a 4.07 ERA and 95 strikeouts.

If Roupp can limit traffic and avoid a big mistake in an inning, he has to stuff to keep Arizona in check.

On the other side, Brandon Pfaadt comes in at 0-1 with a 5.92 ERA. San Francisco needs to take advantage of this weakness and string together some quality at-bats. He is hittable, and the Giants have the talent to do so. This is a chance to get some momentum and break this skid.

The Lineup Vitello Chose

San Francisco Giants first baseman Bryce Eldridge | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Manager Tony Vitello chose a lineup built for production, and that’s exactly what San Francisco needs. Luis Arraez is leading off and taking the duties at second base. Bryce Eldridge will follow as the DH.

The lineup has the pieces to get a win; now the challenge is just getting them to deliver.

2B Luis Arraez (L) DH Bryce Eldridge (L) SS Casey Schmitt 1B Rafael Devers (L) RF Jung Hoo Lee (L) 3B Matt Chapman CF Drew Gilbert (L) C Drew Cavanaugh

Can Tuesday Be Different?

The Giants team that seems to show up every time they face the Diamondbacks is not the team they really are - or at least not on paper.

San Francisco is coming off series wins against the Athletics and the Atlanta Braves. Robbie Ray has been absolutely dominant in June. This all felt like something real, moving toward something better.

Arizona has been like hitting a brick wall for San Francisco all year, and until the Giants prove something different, that pattern keeps repeating.

There's no better time than the present to change. Arizona is sending a beatable pitcher to the mound. The Giants have the lineup to produce.