Giants' Robbie Ray Has a 1.36 ERA in June and Nobody Is Talking About It

Eight full innings on Sunday showcased Robbie Ray and just how good he really is. Untouchable. Oracle Park pitted the Atlanta Braves against the San Francisco Giants on Sunday.

The Braves are one of the best in the National League at 49-33, and they couldn’t get the best of Robbie Ray. Atlanta got just four hits but never got a runner across home plate.

Ray walked one and struck out two to keep Atlanta off the board and allow the Giants to take the 3-2 win.

This was just another display of one of the most impressive pitching stretches the National League has seen this season.

The June No One Saw Coming

Ray has put on a clinic in the month of June, and his numbers prove it. Over his five starts, he posted a 1.36 ERA where he allowed just 17 hits in 33 innings. His record so far for the month is 4-0.

Opponents are struggling against him with a .149 average. His WHIP is a startling 0.88.

That’s not just a good game or a hot week; this is dominance on the mound.

His last three starts really tell his story. Since June 16, Ray has thrown 22.1 innings without allowing a single earned run. In that time, the Giants have faced Atlanta on the road and at home, along with Oakland at home.

Ray alone has faced playoff-caliber teams and taken the wind right out of their sails.

Outdueling Sale

San Francisco Giants pitcher Robbie Ray | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Speaking of taking the wind out of a “Sale,” Sunday, the performance Ray put on was impressive because of who took the mound for the Braves.

Chris Sale came into the game sitting at 8-5 with a 2.10 ERA. He is one of the best in the National League in 2026. Truth is that Sale didn’t play badly; he put on a show as well. He went six innings with two earned runs, but Ray was better.

Ray didn’t just sneak by and win the game, he changed the storyline surrounding him. He outpitched a respected arm, and he did it with command and efficiency. In total, Ray threw 95 pitches on Sunday.

Giants Offense Did Just Enough

Luis Arraez drove in his 31st RBI of the season, as did Jung Hoo Lee. These two RBI allowed the Giants to score three runs, and that was just enough to get the mark in the win column.

The bullpen was reliable when Ray handed the ball over, with Taylor Kilian closing for his sixth save of the year.

San Francisco still has a long road ahead after they have fallen to a 35-48 record. They are a long way back in the National League West to try to make a push for it, but performances like Sunday give fans something to get behind.

It also gives the front office something to evaluate as the August 3 trade deadline is fast approaching.

What's Ahead for the Giants

San Francisco Giants pitcher Robbie Ray | Jordan Godfree-Imagn Images

Ray will head to Arizona next, where the Giants will open a six-game road trip. They will face the Diamondbacks for three and then finish up in Colorado, taking on their division foe, the Rockies.

At 34 years old and carrying a 3.39 ERA for the season, Robbie Ray is pitching some of the best baseball of his career. It’s time for everyone to take notice of this guy.