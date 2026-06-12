One Key Stat Shows the Giants' Offense Isn't the Problem in San Francisco

If it wasn't for the awesome Bryce Eldridge walk-off grand slam against the Washington Nationals on Wednesday night, the San Francisco Giants would be going into the upcoming series against the Chicago Cubs with their heads hung low.

While they didn't win the series against Washington, the Giants' offense continues to prove that it's one of the best in the National League as a whole, but the average person wouldn't believe that when looking at their overall record and where they sit in the standings.

At this point in the season, the Giants are getting contributions from players up and down the lineup; however, the biggest weakness has nothing to do with the offense, it's been with the pitching.

Key Stat Shows Offense is Impressing

San Francisco Giants third baseman Matt Chapman (26) celebrates with right fielder Jung Hoo Lee (51) after hitting a home run. | Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images

According to SleeperMLB on X (formerly Twitter), San Francisco's offense has been one of the most difficult offenses to pitch to, funny enough, over 30 days. In those 30 days, the Giants ranked first in the following categories: batting average, slugging, OPS, and hits.

The real kicker attached to the end of that statistic was the record that the Giants finished with in those 30 days, which was 11-17. While the offense has had its moments where it's been unable to come through, it's been the pitching staff that's been the roadblock to success.

San Francisco holds a team ERA of 4.55, which ranks 22nd across Major League Baseball. More specifically, the bullpen holds a 4.43 ERA and a 1.48 WHIP, ranking fifth-worst overall in the National League.

Starting pitcher Landen Roupp holds the team's best ERA at 4.00 for a starting pitcher across 13 starts, followed by a 3.88 ERA from Logan Webb in 11 starts. Other than that, the rest of the starting rotation holds ERAs of 4.00 or above, including Robbie Ray (4.42), Adrian Houser (5.54), and Tyler Mahle (6.04)

As the season gets deeper, time is running out for the Giants to make a miracle push to get into a playoff position. Funny enough, unless you're in San Francisco, the American League has teams similar in record with the Giants closer to the Wild Card than the Giants actually are in the National League, currently sitting eight games back.

With another Cubs series on deck for the Giants, it's time to hold down homefield advantage, and if the offense continues to perform how it has, the pitching staff will surely pick up on the urgency and help out the best it can, too.