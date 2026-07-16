Giants Need Logan Webb for Successful Reboot After Lost Season

This season may be a downtrodden disaster for the San Francisco Giants, but there have been a few shining lights along the way. Throughout the first half of the season, righthanded pitcher Logan Webb has been one of the few names who have illuminated this season. Or, at least a little.

Webb may not have an eye-popping record at 5-7, but he's had flashes of brilliance this year, especially in recent weeks. He was named the National League Pitcher of the Month for June, and he's displayed the kind of stuff to be an ace, but he hasn't gotten much help from the woeful Giants' lineup.

Your AL and NL Pitchers of the Month for June:



Drew Rasmussen: 33 IP, 39 Ks, 0.82 ERA, 0.61 WHIP

Logan Webb: 38 IP, 29 Ks, 0.71 ERA, 0.61 WHIP pic.twitter.com/RyDKAqnICM — MLB (@MLB) July 3, 2026

Because of his red -hot performance, there were rumors that some team may try to give the farm for the 29-year-old starter. However, there are various factors why any trade SHOULD NOT happen, and the least of which may be Webb's current contract. San Francisco president of baseball operations Buster Posey isn't under any pressure. The pitcher is in the middle year of a five-year contract he signed in 2024.

Giants Should Keep Webb's Heart in San Francisco

Webb, walking to the dugout after recording a strikeout | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Webb's $90 million contract is fully guaranteed ($18 million annually), which means some team would have to really bowl over the Bay Area braintrust for any moves to be considered. The consensus is that Webb is at least a quality starter on a good team.

But that's precisely why the Giants should keep the starter, because they plan on being a 'good team' eventually. If they play their cards right, they can return to glory sooner rather than later. They need LW in the mix to get there, though.

While a 2026 move isn't likely, there will be similar talk next Summer if the club falters again, but Posey should pay it no mind. With an influx of young talent about to make an impact in The Show, they would be better served to not only keep him full-term, but also evaluate him for a potential long-term extension. Webb has never tossed the horsehide for any other team in his MLB career. He could retire as a Giant after originally being drafted by the franchise in 2014.

As far as the fans are concerned, they are in no hurry to see him go, either. On top of that, who wouldn't want an estanbilshedterann a rotation that will certainly feature a lot of young arms over the next two seasons. His presence alone could settle the starters.

Make Logan Webb a Giant for life, if it's possible. Let him enjoy this new generation of Giants baseball while still providing leadership along the way. That's the perfect fit for the franchise.