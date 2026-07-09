Why the Giants Aren't Expected to Trade Logan Webb at Deadline

Logan Webb is a San Francisco Giants legend. He's consistently been one of the best pitchers in baseball over the last several years, making the All-Star team in each of the last two seasons while finishing in the top six of Cy Young Award voting in each of the last three.

He was one of the cornerstones of the United States' failed run at a World Baseball Classic title this past spring and has always shown up when it mattered most.

But could his time in San Francisco be nearing its end?

It's no secret that the Giants are bad. Few things have gone right for the club in 2026, with Webb's efforts on the mound being one of the lone exceptions. As such, there's no reason for the team to buy at the trade deadline. In fact, the correct course of action is to sell as much as it can to the highest bidder.

Webb is one of the greatest trade assets the Giants possess. He'll always show up and give a team quality innings, and he's currently in the prime of his career. He's also under contract through 2028, meaning any team that acquires Webb could have him for two postseason runs. That's a pretty good deal, which only raises the asking price the Giants would have for interested teams.

The only question is whether the Giants are willing to part ways. It's hard to get rid of one of the franchise's most iconic players. Fans have grown to love Webb over his eight seasons in the Bay Area. His not being in the starting rotation just seems wrong. But sometimes you have to put the club before the player. While that might be a hard pill to swallow, it's just reality.

Buster Posey Has Already Answered the Question

San Francisco Giants president of baseball operations Buster Posey. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

To answer the question above, it doesn't appear likely that the Giants are going to trade him. Yes, his value will probably never be higher. Yes, the haul the team could receive for him could help build a championship contender for the future. Those two things can be true, but San Francisco and its front office — led by president of baseball operations Buster Posey — believe Webb is going to help the Giants win soon.

"No," was Posey's response when asked whether the team would even give one iota of thought to trading Webb (via NBC Sports Bay Area).

That seems quite clear.

It doesn't mean Giants fans aren't allowed to dwell on what a Webb trade would look like. Each time the team loses, the likelihood of competing now and in the future dwindles even more. This core of players just isn't getting it done. Change needs to come soon.

It looks like that change will come elsewhere. Jung Hoo Lee, Robbie Ray, Matt Chapman and several others could be out the door. But not Webb. He's here to stay.