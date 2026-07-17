Giants-Mariners Series Preview: How to Watch, Starting Pitchers, Injuries

Is the San Francisco Giants' season dead in the water?

Yes.

Does that mean there's no reason to watch this team anymore?

No.

Sure, the Giants are in the midst of yet another disappointing season. Manager Tony Vitello has not been able to fix the rampant issues this organization has faced at the big-league level in one fell swoop. That's obviously a massive bummer, but there are still plenty of reasons to tune in.

For one, this might be one of the last opportunities Giants fans have to see some of their favorite players don a San Francisco uniform. The trade deadline is right around the corner, and it'd probably be smart for the Giants to sell some of their valuable assets to prepare for the future. That might be a somewhat pathetic reason to sit on the couch and watch a baseball game, but it's at least one that's sound.

The Giants open the second half of the season against the Seattle Mariners, a foe that's been fairly mediocre this season yet is still squarely in the middle of the playoff hunt because the American League has been so terribly average that it makes people want to tear their hair out on a daily basis. In many ways, that's what makes this series so interesting. The Giants have nothing to play for. The Mariners have everything right in front of them.

The unstoppable force versus the extremely movable object. How will this turn out?

Here's a breakdown of the series, including how to watch, the probable starting pitchers and an updated Giants injury report.

Series Schedule

San Francisco Giants manager Tony Vitello. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Friday, July 17 — 7:10 p.m. PDT

TV: Giants — NBC Sports Bay Area; Mariners — Mariners.TV, KING 5

Giants — NBC Sports Bay Area; Mariners — Mariners.TV, KING 5 Radio: Giants — KNBR 680, 1510 AM-KSFN; Mariners — Seattle Sports 710 AM, Mariners ES Radio

Saturday, July 18 — 5:08 p.m. PDT

TV: FOX

FOX Radio: Giants — KNBR 680, 1510 AM-KSFN; Mariners — Seattle Sports 710 AM, Mariners ES Radio

Sunday, July 19 — 1:10 p.m. PDT

TV: Giants — NBC Sports Bay Area; Mariners — Mariners.TV

Giants — NBC Sports Bay Area; Mariners — Mariners.TV Radio: Giants — KNBR 680, 1510 AM-KSFN; Mariners — Seattle Sports 710 AM, Mariners ES Radio

Probable Starting Pitchers

San Francisco Giants starting pitcher Logan Webb. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Friday: Giants — RHP Landen Roupp (6-8, 4.27 ERA) vs. Mariners — RHP Bryce Miller (4-3, 2.18 ERA)

Saturday: Giants — RHP Logan Webb (5-7, 3.86 ERA) vs. Mariners — RHP Bryan Woo (7-6, 4.23 ERA)

Sunday: Giants — LHP Robbie Ray (8-6, 3.38 ERA) vs. Mariners — RHP Logan Gilbert (7-6, 3.32 ERA)

Giants Injury Report

10-day injured list: OF Harrison Bader (left plantar fasciitis), OF Jonah Cox (left oblique strain), OF Victor Bericoto (left oblique strain), 3B Matt Chapman (abdominal strain), C Daniel Susac (lower back strain)

15-day injured list: LHP Matt Gage (left elbow strain)

60-day injured list: RHP Rowan Wick (Tommy John surgery), RHP Randy Rodríguez (right elbow sprain), RHP Hayden Birdsong (grade 2 right forearm/UCL sprain), RHP José Buttó (right arm surgery), RHP Joel Peguero (left hamstring strain)