Giants' Minor League Affiliate Might Have Best Name in Professional Baseball

The looming CBA negotiations and possible lockout has left MLB awash in uncertainty regarding the status of the 2027 season. But while it remains unknown how much - if any - baseball the San Francisco Giants will play during the upcoming campaign, we know that the Single-A San Jose Giants will take to the field in 2027.

And they'll be bringing a new team name along for the ride, as well. While the low-A minor league club will continue to carry the Giants' moniker, they've announced an alternate identity that promises to garner some attention: the Silicon Valley Space Unicorns.

The low-A Giants will go by the "Space Unicorns" nickname for five games next season, along with accompanying uniforms that are sure to be a hot seller. The name pays homage to the history of Sillicon Valley and its ties to space exploration.

The NASA Ames Research Center has served as a major hub of American space research dating all the way back to 1939, while the Berkeley Air & Space Center is a proposed $2 billion state-of-the-art space research center to be built in the Silicon Valley area.

The unicorn part of the name is a nod to a popularized term in Silicon Valley tech industry parlance used to describe a billion dollar start-up. The logo for the Space Unicorns is an angry-looking unicorn in an astronaut outfit.

"Space Unicorns" Join a Proud Tradition of Wacky Baseball Team Names

THE SILICON VALLEY SPACE UNICORNS ARE READY FOR TAKEOFF!



We're proud to announce our new alternate identity, the Silicon Valley Space Unicorns. The Silicon Valley Space Unicorns celebrate the spirit of San Jose, a city that has spent generations turning impossible ideas into… pic.twitter.com/aXSZk2f55l — San Jose Giants (@SJGiants) November 4, 2026

The "Space Unicorns" name may seem a little odd, but it is, in fact, part of a proud tradition of quirky, unique monikers across minor league baseball. Perpetually looking to draw more eyes and spark interest in the product, minor league affiliates have been known to use eye-catching names, logos and color schemes to set themselves apart from the pack.

Heck, you don't even need to venture outside San Francisco's farm system. At the Double-A level, the club is represented by the Richmond Flying Squirrels of the Eastern League. Vying with the Flying Squirrels for Eastern League supremacy are the Binghamton Rumble Ponies (New York Mets), the Hartford Yard Goats (Colorado Rockies) and the Akron RubberDucks (Cleveland Guardians).

As with Silicon Valley, many names that seem ridiculous on the surface serve to celebrate local culture for the team. The Double-A Biloxi Shuckers (Milwaukee Brewers) pay homage to the Mississippi city's oyster industry, while the Batavia Muckdogs (Miami Marlins) acknowledge the New York region's ark, fertile, muddy-looking soil that is ideal for growing onions.

Aerospace names are already common amongst minor league squads, most notably the Houston Astros' Triple-A affiliate Sugar Land Space Cowboys and, allegedly the Double-A Rocket City Trash Pandas (Los Angeles Angels).

The Giants aren't even the only franchise to get in on the alternate name trend. The Double-A San Antonio Missions (San Diego Padres) will be occasionally known as the San Antonio Breakfast Tacos, while the Double-A Amarillo Chiltons / Pigweeds (Arizona Diamondbacks) will heretofore also be referred to as Amarillo Sod Poodles.

What's in a name? The San Francisco Giants and their Single-A affiliate in San Jose are about to find out.