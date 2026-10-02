Giants Offseason Content Hub: Free Agents, Needs, Targets, Trades & Decisions
In this story:
The San Francisco Giants are about to undergo an offseason full of question marks. The Giants were the second worst team in the National League in 2026, with one of the worst offenses in the sport and an awful bullpen to go with it.
To sum it all up, Buster Posey has his work cut out for him this offseason, one that could define the direction of the franchise in the near future. Will big stars be out the door? Will he spend a ton of money to try to fix the issues with the current roster? Only time will tell, but there is a lot of work to do for Posey and his staff.
This page brings together our offseason coverage, from free-agent decisions and potential targets to trades and roster moves. Check back as the Giants make changes ahead of the 2027 season.
Latest offseason updates
- Buster Posey Addresses Camilo Doval’s Future With the Giants
- 5 SF Giants Players Most Likely to Be Gone Before Opening Day 2027
- Buster Posey Answers Giants’ 2027 Questions on Harrison Bader and Casey Schmitt
Which Giants players are becoming free agents?
The first decisions involve the players already on the roster. For example, the Giants need to decide whether or not to bring back J.T. Brubaker this offseason.
What are the Giants' biggest needs?
The issue Posey has this offseason is the fact that so much of the team is under control for the 2027 season. Still, there is work to do, and the focus should be on the pitching side of the ball. The trio of Matt Chapman, Willy Adames, and Rafael Devers should be able to bounce back offensive, and there are some young players who will step up, but the pitching, especially the bullpen, need help.
Check back soon
Free-agent targets to watch
Trade possibilities and completed deals
The trade market offers another way to address the need for pitching help, especially with the questions the Giants have with their payroll going into 2027.
Check back soon
Names and situations to watch
Check back soon
Completed trades
Check back soon
Other decisions facing the Giants
The Giants have some decisions to make that pertain to the coaching staff. There should be changes, but it seems that manager Tony Vitello will be safe going into 2027.
All offseason coverage
- 5 SF Giants Players Most Likely to Be Gone Before Opening Day 2027
- Buster Posey Answers Giants’ 2027 Questions on Harrison Bader and Casey Schmitt
- Who Replaces the Giants Departing Free Agents?
- Buster Posey Addresses Camilo Doval’s Future With the Giants
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations