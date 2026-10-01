5 SF Giants Players Most Likely to Be Gone Before Opening Day 2027

The San Francisco Giants are in a unique position with too many players for the available spots. The bottom line is they just won’t have room for everyone.

That was a fact that became clear even before the 2026 season was over.

San Francisco ended the year with an astounding 16 players on the 60-day injured list. That creates an unusual problem for the team. Once those players come off the list, they have to be accounted for on the 40-man roster.

That means the team will have 55-56 players competing for 40 roster spots. That’s before you even consider anyone who needs Rule 5 protection or any outside additions this offseason.

The bottom line is that some of the familiar names fans know won’t be around when Opening Day arrives.

Here are five Giants who could be more likely to go.

Harrison Bader

San Francisco Giants center fielder Harrison Bader Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This is easy and complicated all at the same time.

The Giants signed Bader to a two-year contract before the 2026 season, and regardless of how the first year went, he is still under contract through 2027.

Two years for $20.5 million. So far, he’s been in 30 games. Then an injury took him out and derailed his first season. As he was progressing through treatment, he added to the problem with a scooter incident that created a plethora of speculation and drama.

He never returned.

What’s more significant is the Giants outfield changed in his absence.

Drew Gilbert, Jonah Cox and Turner Hill all received extended opportunities on the field. Bo Davidson also reached the majors during the final week after a breakout season in the minors, adding yet another name to the choices.

The Giants acknowledged at their season-ending press conference that Bader was still under contract. The team could trade him or even just release him if they choose not to go forward.

The guaranteed money makes it difficult, but not impossible.

Rowan Wick

Rowan Wick Credit: Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports

This is probably an easier decision.

The veteran reliever missed the entire 2026 season due to Tommy John surgery performed in November 2025.

San Francisco has an $800,000 club option with Wick for 2027. The 33-year-old is coming off a lost season and with so many choices ahead, this one could be easy.

It doesn’t mean that the Giants might not bring him back, but with all the numbers game ahead of the team, his roster spot seems vulnerable.

Ryan Walker

San Francisco Giants relief pitcher Ryan Walker Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Walker might be a surprise on this list. It wasn’t too long ago that the Giants thought he was a long-term fixture in the bullpen.

He was one of San Francisco’s most heavily used relievers in 2024 and 2025 and he even spent time as the closer.

Then 2026 happened.

Walker finished with a 7.16 ERA and 1.81 WHIP in 32.2 Major League innings. He made three trips down to Triple-A during the season, then got one final demotion in September before being recalled for the final game.

Walker is entering his arbitration years.

This would normally be an easy decision given his previous success, but once again the roster crunch puts a different light on the situation.

San Francisco needs spots. Walker’s disastrous 2026 season put him in a much different position than he was just one year ago.

Andrew Knizner

San Francisco Giants catcher Andrew Knizner Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Giants’ catching situation has changed.

Knizner provided veteran depth in 2026, but San Francisco now has several younger catchers it needs to evaluate.

Daniel Susac remains on the team despite suffering a fractured patella. Drew Cavanaugh reached the MLB field this year. Jesus Rodriguez can also catch and offers versatility, being able to play second and third base and in the outfield.

It makes it difficult to see why the Giants would hold a roster spot for a 31-year-old depth catcher.

Knizner’s experience has value, but the younger options may potentially offer more long-term upside.

Matt Gage

San Francisco Giants relief pitcher Matt Gage Credit: Rhona Wise-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This might be a bit surprising because Gage was one of the team’s better relievers early on in the season. Over his first 29 appearances, he posted a 2.63 ERA.

Then injuries happened, and he eventually ended up being put on the 60-day injured list.

Soon, he is going to have to be accounted for when San Francisco sorts out its 40-man roster.

Given that Gage will be 34 before the 2027 Opening Day happens, it seems like he will be vulnerable.

Giants Have Plenty of Decisions

These certainly won’t be the only five players discussed.

The list is long and some of the decisions will be tough. Veterans, prospects, Rule 5 Draft players to protect, a crowded bullpen - so many decisions.

Add to all of the decisions the fact that this team is coming off a season of 97 losses. That leaves a team who isn’t just deciding who they want back, but, who they want on the roster at all.