Giants Prospect Dalton Wentz Selected to Arizona Fall League Fall Stars Game

This upcoming Sunday the best players participating in the Arizona Fall League will get the chance to represent their organizations at the Fall Stars Game.

For the San Francisco Giants, this year they have one representative, infielder Dalton Wentz.

A 21-year old infielder, Wentz was the Giants' 16th round pick in this summer’s draft out of Wake Forest University. Making him one of five players that the Wake Forest baseball program saw get their name called during the draft.

During his pair of collegiate seasons playing for the Demon Deacons, Wentz hit for a .311 batting average and 1.003 OPS, while mashing 33 doubles and 31 home runs. He also did a nice job driving in runs, collecting 50 RBI’s in 2025 and 52 most recently in 2026.

After being drafted earlier this summer, Wentz immediately sprung into action within the Giants organization, being assigned to High-A Eugene to begin his affiliated career and road to the show.

Throughout Wentz’s 13 games with the Eugene Emeralds, while logging 57 plate appearances, he put up solid numbers, posting a .265 batting average and .797 OPS. He notched five doubles and one home run while driving in 10 runs.

Wentz's Arizona Fall League Numbers

Ball bags sit on the field with a ball cart before the game against the Tampa Bay Rays at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After wrapping up his first affiliated season, the Giants organization sent Wentz to Arizona to join the Scottsdale Scorpions, as part of the Arizona Fall League.

Wentz was joined by fellow Giants prospects Spencer Bauer (RHP), Alexander Fuentes (RHP), Drake George (RHP), Miguel Mendez (RHP), Kaeden Kent (SS), and Dakota Jordan (OF).

It’s a solid crop of prospects representing the Giants organization this fall, hence Fuentes being the club’s 23rd best prospect, Kent ranking 20th, Mendez ranking 16th, and Davidson ranking 7th according to MLB Pipeline.

Circling back to Wentz, so far he’s put up much better numbers in the Arizona Fall League than his time spent in High-A, with a very similar sample size of 14 games.

He’s made 39 trips to the plate thus far during his time with the Scottsdale Scorpions, having a superb .313 batting average and .967 OPS during that stretch.

Wentz so far has carried over his ability to drive in runs, having already collected 13 runs batted in. He’s also cleaned up his approach at the plate, drawing walks at a 12.8% clip while striking out just 15.4% of the time.

His excellent efforts this spring has earned him the opportunity to play in the Arizona Fall Leagues Fall Stars Game. For Wentz, who currently isn’t considered a Top 30 prospect, his performance this fall has certainly put him on the map.

It’s been even more impressive to see, considering Wentz was drafted just earlier this year. He’s already got quite the resume just months into his affiliated career.