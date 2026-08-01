Giants Receive Devastating Harrison Bader Update After Scooter Accident



The San Francisco Giants have received devastating news about outfielder Harrison Bader following his scooter accident.

Manager Tony Vitello confirmed that Bader will miss the rest of the 2026 season.

Bader has not played since May 29 because of plantar fasciitis in his left foot. He had planned to meet with a foot specialist in Indianapolis earlier this week to evaluate the injury. However, a scooter accident over the weekend changed those plans and forced doctors to perform further testing.

The Giants first announced on Tuesday that Bader had been involved in a scooter accident on Saturday night or early Sunday morning. The club said the accident further aggravated his foot injury and changed the nature of his medical evaluation. Doctors later scheduled an MRI to determine the extent of the damage.

More details about the incident have since emerged. According to statements from the San Francisco Fire Department and the San Francisco Police Department per Yahoo Sports, a traffic collision involving a scooter occurred around 2 a.m. Sunday in San Francisco's Marina District.

The rider suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to a local hospital. Reports also stated that the accident occurred near the Balboa Cafe after the scooter collided with a fire engine.

San Francisco Giants center fielder Harrison Bader. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Despite the accident, Vitello said the crash did not change Bader's season-ending status. The veteran outfielder had already been dealing with the foot injury that kept him out of the lineup for more than two months.

Bader also missed about a month earlier this season because of a hamstring injury. Those injuries limited him to just 30 games during his first season with the Giants after he signed a two-year, $20.5 million free-agent contract during the offseason.

When he did play, Bader struggled offensively. He batted .170 with a .198 on-base percentage and a .358 slugging percentage across 106 at-bats. He also hit five home runs, drove in 14 runs (RBIs if your publication follows MLB style) and did not record a stolen base. His 54 OPS+ was the lowest figure of his Major League career.

Even with those offensive struggles, Bader still brought value defensively. The former Gold Glove winner has built his reputation as one of the league's better defensive center fielders when healthy.

The Giants now move forward without one of their veteran outfielders for the rest of the season.

With the club already out of playoff contention and approaching the MLB trade deadline, Bader's absence further highlights the need to continue building for the future. His injury also leaves San Francisco with one fewer experienced option in the outfield as the organization evaluates its roster for the remainder of the season.