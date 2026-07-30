Giants GM Reveals How Many Players Teams Have Asked About Before MLB Trade Deadline

The San Francisco Giants are among the teams to watch at the upcoming Trade Deadline as they're likely going to sell a handful of their players. At 46-62, just 4.5 games out of last place in the NL West division, it's important that the front office nails the trade deadline between now and Aug. 3.

While the Giants were projected to perform better than their current record going into the season, the front office can't approach the deadline timidly. San Francisco general manager Zack Minasian has a ton of players who can bring back valuable returns, so long as he plays his cards correctly.

The biggest standout players to get moved at the deadline for the Giants are veterans on expiring contracts, as well as players who could draw enough interest for a healthy return. Robbie Ray, Heliot Ramos and Luis Arraez are names that come to mind immediately.

However, when asked about how busy his phone line was with the deadline approaching, Minasian didn't hold back on the number of players drawing interest from the San Francisco organization.

Minasian Drops the Numbers

San Francisco Giants general manager Zack Minasian before a game. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

According to KNBR on X (formerly Twitter), the Giants' general manager has had his hands full of decisions to make.

"It's probably been over 10, maybe over a dozen players. But some of it, too, is that we try to sift through everything and really determine: Is this team serious about acquiring a player, or is this just a random check-in?"

With opposing teams knowing that the Giants are selling, it makes perfect sense for other franchises to test their luck with finding out who's available, not just the players who have been reported available.

It's unlikely that Minasian will deal ace Logan Webb, but one franchise may have at least touched base, enough for the Giants to turn down the offer and stick with their plan of keeping Webb.

It's also unlikely that San Francisco will find a trade partner for first baseman Rafael Devers, largely due to his contract. Devers has been playing much better than he was to start the year, hitting 15 home runs (and counting) from June to July.

Jung Hoo Lee will stay put in San Francisco, according to recent reports, and Bryce Eldridge is officially off the table, given the Giants want to build around him. It should be interesting to see whether Minasian deals the listed 10-12 players inquired about or just a handful with the deadline looming.