The Biggest Free-Agent Mistake the Giants Must Avoid This Winter

The San Francisco Giants must avoid building another pitching staff that needs too many comeback stories to work.

The dangerous free-agent archetype this winter is the discounted pitcher whose projected role depends heavily on recovering from an injury or rediscovering his best season. Those bets can make sense individually. Relying on several of them to fill essential jobs leaves too many ways for the roster to unravel.

Buster Posey acknowledged overestimating his bullpen after Giants relievers posted a 4.14 ERA and 27 blown saves in 2026.

That admission should guide the offseason. San Francisco needs to judge acquisitions by the jobs they can reasonably fill, starting on Opening Day, and how the staff functions if they fall short.

Bargain Contracts Can Carry Expensive Roster Risks

San Francisco Giants pitcher Jason Foley. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Last winter, San Francisco signed Sam Hentges for $1.4 million after he missed 2025 following shoulder surgery. Jason Foley received $2 million while recovering from shoulder surgery, with a return anticipated around midseason.

The appeal was understandable: established relievers at modest prices. Hentges ultimately finished with a 3.19 ERA, illustrating why a team would pursue that upside.

The concern is how many important roles depend on such bets succeeding. A contract can expose the Giants to little financial loss while still leaving a significant baseball problem. If an expected late-inning option cannot pitch, somebody else must protect those leads. That replacement may be a younger reliever pushed into difficult assignments or a middle-inning pitcher asked to do more than planned.

The rotation has a similar vulnerability. As Giants On SI's offseason needs ranking explains, Logan Webb and Landen Roupp provide a starting point, while Tommy John recoveries for Hayden Birdsong, Trevor McDonald, and Carson Whisenhunt weaken the internal depth.

San Francisco should give young pitchers opportunities without making their immediate success essential to keeping the staff afloat.

Roster space also carries a cost. FanGraphs' examination of the Giants' crowded 40-man roster shows how returning injured players and prospect protection complicate additions. Every speculative Major League signing consumes room that could support another acquisition or a developing player.

Build the Staff Before Adding More Upside

San Francisco Giants president of baseball operations Buster Posey. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Posey's first pitching investments should address the rotation's workload and the bullpen's late innings. Recent availability, command and performance should carry more weight than an attractive ERA from several seasons ago.

For a starter, that means evidence he can handle a regular rotation assignment. For a reliever, it means the ability to throw strikes and retire hitters in the situations San Francisco needs covered.

A recognizable name or a previous closer's title should earn a closer look, rather than automatically settle the evaluation.

No contract guarantees health, and spending more does not eliminate risk. The goal is to reduce the number of essential jobs that depend on a recovery timetable or a dramatic improvement.

Short contracts still have a place. A reclamation signing can compete for work behind established pitchers, earn a larger role, and provide meaningful value. The roster should be strong enough to withstand that player contributing less than hoped.

That same standard should inform the Giants' options and arbitration decisions. Each returning pitcher needs an honest assessment of his likely role, with spending and roster space considered across the entire staff.

The biggest mistake would be declaring the pitching problems solved because several inexpensive deals are complete. San Francisco needs an offseason that leaves fewer essential innings unaccounted for. The bargain hunting becomes more useful once that foundation exists.