Projecting the Giants 2027 Starting Rotation: Logan Webb and Who Else?

The good news for the San Francisco Giants is that Logan Webb is going to be with the team in 2027.

Webb is one of the franchise’s few untouchables. Even where San Francisco got feelers about his availability at the trade deadline, they did not bite. In fact, they made it publicly clear that he wasn’t going anywhere.

As for the rest of the rotation? Well … that requires some thought, especially since several of the options won’t be ready on opening day due to elbow injuries that required surgery.

As the Giants head into a critical offseason, here’s a projection of where the rotation could be on opening day in 2027.

RHP Logan Webb

Logan Webb. That is all. pic.twitter.com/1iKJzizt1u — SF Giants on NBCS (@NBCSGiants) June 9, 2026

Logan Webb did not have the season that most Giants fans are used to. He made two trips to the injured list for minor injuries, the latter of which ended his season.

Webb went 8-9 with a 4.31 ERA in 27 starts with 134 strikeouts and 41 walks in 160.2 innings. It’s likely that he won’t get a Cy Young vote for the first time since 2021, when he went 11-3 with a 3.03 ERA in what was his breakthrough season.

He’ll be there on opening day, just as he was in 2026. He is signed through 2028, so the Giants have their normally reliable ace for two more seasons.

Beyond Webb, no one else is safe. The Giants will likely pursue some free agents on the cheap. But for now, based on what they have, this is how the rotation shakes out.

RHP Landen Roupp

Have a night, Landen Roupp 👏 pic.twitter.com/W1kVIQQRhy — SF Giants on NBCS (@NBCSGiants) July 7, 2026

Right now, he projects as the No. 2. He worked a full season in the rotation with a 9-14 record and a 4.01 ERA. He struck out 143 and walked 75 in 155 innings. That walk rate must get much better. He walked 4.4 hitters every nine innings and he has not shown the ability to strikeout hitters at a double-digit rate per nine innings. Cutting down the walks is how he levels up.

He had his moments and he ate some innings. But No. 2 starters are not innings eaters. They’re complements to the ace. Roupp is the closest thing to a complement, but he has plenty of ground to make up.

RHP Carson Seymour

San Francisco Giants pitcher Carson Seymour. Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The time is now to stretch Seymour back out to being a starter and giving him every shot to win a rotation spot. He was just named the Pacific Coast League pitcher of the year after he went 5-2 with a 3.79 ERA in 22 games (nine starts) with Triple-A Sacramento. He had 70 strikeouts and 31 walks in 76 innings.

He spent time in the Majors this year, but only as a reliever, with 25 games (one start) with a 4.55 ERA. He struck out 23 and walked 16 in 31.2 innings. He was groomed to be a starter in the minors. The Giants are going to have to give him a chance to go back to his roots, especially since the other Carson — Carson Whisenhunt — is dealing with recovery from an elbow injury.

RHP Adrian Houser

Adrian Houser left tonight's game after appearing to experience some discomfort in his throwing arm ... pic.twitter.com/0ZmxZsUcWI — SF Giants on NBCS (@NBCSGiants) August 26, 2026

Houser was shut down late in the season with a right flexor strain, but the expectation is that the veteran will be ready to play by spring training. Let’s assume that he will be. Flexor tendons can be tricky. He’s on a two-year deal that ends in 2027 and coming off a season in which he went 4-7 with a 4.02 ERA in 26 games with 16 starts. He struck out 75 strikeouts and 34 walks in 109.2 innings.

He should not be guaranteed a job at this point. He should be in a competitive pool with several starters that could make up the back end of the rotation. He’s not making too much to trade or even cut if he’s not ready or there are better options.

RHP Anthony Molina

Anthony Molina was in the middle of making a coffee when he was abruptly called into action tonight 😅☕️ pic.twitter.com/AJQQ6vEbk9 — SF Giants on NBCS (@NBCSGiants) August 26, 2026

The Giants got him in the Tyler Mahle trade from the Atlanta Braves and, you know what? Molina had a solid run. In six games (five starts) with the Giants he went 3-2 with a 3.72 ERA. He struck out 29 and walked six in 29 innings. Atlanta did not use him as a starter. But in a starting role with the Giants, he thrived.

Is that enough for him to win a starting job in 2027? Consider the options currently on the table. There are so many starters that won’t play next year due to injury. There’s no telling how many free agents they’ll sign. Molina making the rotation isn’t far-fetched, especially given his success in a small sample.