Giants Slugger Rafael Devers is Slowly Boosting His Potential Trade Value

The Rafael Devers Experience has been like a really bad concert for most of the former Boston Red Sox star's time in the Bay Area. Acquired in the midst of the 2025 season, the 29-year-old veteran was a featured player, but he's fallen short as the offensive headliner for the San Francisco Giants.

Devers was statistically the worst player in baseball in terms of earnings for much of the early part of the season, and he's also drawn criticism for a perceived lack of work ethic from Giants fans. Now, with the team playing some of the worst baseball we've seen so far in 2026, it's more than a rumor that they wouldn't mind cutting ties with the first baseman.

Considering the size and length of his deal, Devers will be difficult to move, and San Francisco will definitely have to absorb part of the contract. However, Devers has shown signs of life in recent weeks, and his numbers don't look nearly as terrible in July as they did in May. He continued his hot hitting on Sunday, blasting two solo homers in the Giants' 7-6 loss to the Colorado Rockies.

THIRD DECK BLAST FOR RAFAEL DEVERS 🤯 pic.twitter.com/exGNTf1QOK — MLB (@MLB) July 5, 2026

With his numbers steadily rising in recent weeks, Devers is now hitting .248 with 18 home runs and 47 RBIs. And while those might not be exactly herculean numbers, his current trend is enough to draw attention from contenders. If he can manage to have 21-22 homers by the time the Mid-Summer Classic arrives this month, it's a positive sign to other teams that he could have value down the stretch.

Can the Giants Make the Money Work?

The salary situation aside, there's no reason to think that Rafael Devers is done at just 29. He's scuffled in San Francisco, and a change of scenery is likely all he needs to continue having a productive year. For whatever reason, he's been snakebitten in his time by the Bay, which is an unfortunate occurence when a star enters a new environment.

It's rare, but it's happened in the past. Some pieces of the puzzle just don't fit together.

As a left-handed power bat, Devers is a huge potential commodity in the postseason. Although given his salary, it would have to be a high-dollar team like the New York Yankees or Los Angeles Dodgers that could afford to give away the kind of prospects San Francisco will want added to the fold.

There's a strong possibility that a 2026 trade may not be feasible. But right now? Rafael Devers is doing his part to convince the rest of the MLB that he may still have an encore performance or two left in him.