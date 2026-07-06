Giants' Devers and Schmitt Become First Duo Since 2000 to Accomplish Rare Feat

The San Francisco Giants might not be in a playoff position at this point of the 2026 season and are likely to be sellers at the trade deadline, but that doesn't mean there aren't any positives for the team to celebrate.

All season long, the Giants' offense hasn't been the reason for the struggles in San Francisco, but it has been responsible for creating exciting moments. They entered the series finale against the Colorado Rockies with the fifth-best team batting average in the MLB.

Two of the bigger offensive contributors this season for the Giants have been Rafael Devers and Casey Schmitt. While Devers began the season slowly, his power swing has returned as of late, most notably blasting two home runs on Sunday afternoon against Colorado, bringing his total to 18 for the campaign.

Schmitt joined in on the fun, hitting his 17th home run of the season, helping pad the Giants' lead, which eventually didn't hold with the Rockies coming back in the eighth inning to beat San Francisco. However, despite the loss, those home runs put both San Francisco stars into the franchise history books.

Devers & Schmitt Power Duo Makes History

San Francisco Giants third baseman Casey Schmitt (10) celebrates with first baseman Rafael Devers (16). | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As posted by the franchise on its official X (formerly Twitter) account, Rafael Devers and Casey Schmitt are the first pair of teammates to have 17+ homers before the team’s 90th game of the season since Barry Bonds and Jeff Kent in 2000.

Bonds would go on to hit 49 home runs while Kent would finish with 33; both were the only Giants to hit more than 30 home runs on the team that season.

That 2000's Giants team would go on to the playoffs later that season, but would be eliminated by the New York Mets, three games to one. The 2026 Giants don't have as optimistic of an outlook, but they do have enough star power in the batter's box, enough to give San Francisco a chance to win.

The future of how the Giants' roster could look is up in the air with the trade deadline approaching at the end of the month, as reports have indicated that the front office is open to trading a handful of their stars.

Devers is under contract for the foreseeable future and was recently acquired by the Giants, so he might not be on the move unless there is a deal on the table that San Francisco just can't refuse. For Schmitt, he's still under team control and could entice a potential suitor with the numbers he's had in 2026.