Giants Top Prospect Josuar Gonzalez Shined In His 2026 Stateside Debut

As part of the 2025 international signing class, the San Francisco Giants were able to ink shortstop Josuar Gonzalez for a $2,997,500 international bonus, the second ranked prospect in the class according to MLB Pipeline, trailing only Roki Sasaki.

Gonzalez instantly asserted himself as one of the Giants top prospects, joining the organization as their third best prospect in 2025, sliding in right behind Carson Whisenhunt and Bryce Eldridge.

As only a 17-year-old, Gonzalez immediately sprang into action in 2025 as he joined the Giants Black team as part of the Dominican Summer League.

He lived up to the hype, posting a .288 batting average and .859 OPS while notching 10 doubles, five triples and four home runs. Gonzalez drove in 24 runs while also displaying elite speed as shown by 33 stolen bases.

It was a small sample size of 52 games, but he certainly didn’t disappoint.

This past season, Gonzalez spent his second minor league season stateside, after his first in the Dominican Republic, starting the year in the Arizona Complex League before being promoted to Single-A San Jose on July 24.

A Superb Stateside Debut for Josuar Gonzalez

After showing the baseball world why he was so highly cited during his first affiliated season in 2025, Gonzalez didn’t skip a beat and managed to be a super productive player this past season.

Gonzalez, 18, has climbed through the Giants farm system, level by level, as he started his 2026 campaign in rookie ball as part of the Arizona Complex League.

From a surface point of view, Gonzalez logged 30 games in the ACL while accumulating 122 plate appearances. He put up a .343 batting average and .966 OPS, along with 11 extra-base hits and two homers.

His underlying metrics were just as good, hence his .448 wOBA, .484 wOBACON, 139 wRC+ and .172 isolated power. He also had .432 batting average on balls put in play, which is a very good place to be.

Gonzalez only managed two home runs in the complex league, but these underlying numbers prove that there is much more in the tank.

It also explains why he’s now the Giants top prospect being valued with a 60-overall grade.

On top of the elite pop in his bat, Gonzalez managed to maintain a professional and disciplined approach at the plate. He drew walks at an excellent 16.4% clip while limiting strikeouts to a very manageable 20.5% mark.

If you think that his complex league showing was good, wait until you see what he was able to accomplish during his time in Single-A.

After Gonzalez got promoted to Single-A in early July, he finished out the season there, appearing in 31 games while making 153 trips to the plate.

He again elevated his game to the next level, against even better competition, where he raised his batting average to a .357 mark and his OPS all the way up to an outstanding 1.010 clip. Gonzalez mashed six doubles and triples while also powering out three home runs.

Like his time in Arizona, his underlying metrics were incredibly good in Single-A.

Gonzalez put up a 151 wRC+, 449 wOBA, and .439 BABIP, along with an isolated power mark of .209 -- all four of these marks were the best of his minor league career thus far and rank towards the top amongst his peers.

What Gonzales does with his bat is great, but it’s his approach and plate discipline that’ll take him to the next level.

He was able to maintain really good plate discipline, taking his walks at a 13.7% clip while striking out just 19.6% of the time. However, he did chase 30.8% of pitches out of the strike zone which could use some improvement.

Organizations seriously value hitting prospects who know the strike zone and constantly bring a professional approach to the plate. It’s one of those things that can easily show if a batter is ready to be promoted to the next level or not.

Luckily for Gonzalez, he’s been able to excel at all aspects of the game.

To quickly summarize, during his time between rookie ball and Single-A in 2026, Gonzalez posted a superb .351 batting average and .991 OPS, while collecting 13 doubles, eight triples, five home runs, 59 runs batted in and 21 stolen bases.

No wonder why he’s the Giants top prospect as things currently stand.