The Giants' weird victory celebration has already come and gone

After their 9-3 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers Monday night, the San Francisco Giants' outfielders huddled together for postgame congratulations that went a little too far. The NSFW celebration the trio engaged in raised enough eyebrows around MLB that the team decided to change things up to something a little more toned-down.

The strange gathering featured the group simulating an adult act. Avoiding a graphic description, outfielders Jung Hoo Lee, Drew Gilbert, and Harrison Bader all met up in center and began thrusting their bodies toward each other. Where the celebration originated hasn't been confirmed, but it was the consensus decision to discontinue the ritual to avoid offending any fans.

A completely normal celebration for the Giants outfield. Nothing to see here 💀 pic.twitter.com/DxXUwrkrI5 — Baseballer (@TheBsblr) May 12, 2026

While the players themselves and several fans found the stunt to be amusing, there was also a lot of vitriol on social media about the outfielders' actions. Fans were concerned about the message it sent - especially to younger viewers.

“Now watch Little Leaguers wanna imitate that s–t,” wrote Carlos Betancourt on X. “Even if we lose, I would sit all 3 players tonight for doing that on live TV and embarrassing the franchise.”

“@NBCSGiants Come on guys you’re high paid professionals and you shouldn’t hump each other like that!” wrote another fan on the social media platform. “All games televised with young viewers and others that can be offended! I will not be surprised if MLB says something along with a fine or suspension!”

Giants tone things down

Apr 2, 2026; San Francisco, California, USA; San Francisco Giants outfielder Harrison Bader (9) shakes hands with catcher Daniel Susac (6) after scoring a run against the New York Mets during the third inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Robert Edwards-Imagn Images | Robert Edwards-Imagn Images

Following their win in game two of the series with LA, the three players decided that they weren't going to work blue that night. And Giants manager Tony Vitello told the media that while he didn't see the kinder, gentler celebration, he was happy to hear that his outfielders switched it up.

The Giants' outfielders debuted their new, family-friendly celebration after last night's win 😂https://t.co/45cEdW00dg — SF Giants on NBCS (@NBCSGiants) May 13, 2026

After dropping Wednesday's game to the Dodgers, 4-0, San Francisco's three-game winning streak ended, while Los Angeles broke their four-game skid. The Giants now sit at 18-25 and are currently 7.5 games behind in the NL West Division. They can take three-out-of-four in this set with a victory in their match-up tonight at Dodger Stadium, with game time set for 7:10 Pacific Time.