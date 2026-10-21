Harrison Bader Has One Last Chance To Prove He Fits Giants’ 2027 Plans

The San Francisco Giants should keep Harrison Bader through spring training and give him a chance to earn center-field work.

That recommendation comes with a condition: San Francisco needs dependable alternatives if his recovery falls short.

Bader’s first Giants season amounts to 30 games and a .170/.198/.358 line in 111 plate appearances. Those results justify scrutiny. They also leave the club evaluating a brief, injury-interrupted sample rather than a healthy season.

The Giants’ September update on Bader’s future identifies a path forward: a winter running and baseball progression, with readiness for spring training as the expectation.

A Healthy Bader Still Fills a Useful Role

San Francisco Giants outfielder Harrison Bader. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Bader’s value starts with his ability to handle center field. If his foot allows him to recover his range, he gives manager Tony Vitello an experienced option at a demanding position.

There is recent evidence of useful production. His 2025 season includes a .277/.347/.449 line with 17 home runs in 501 plate appearances. Statcast credits him with seven Outs Above Average across the outfield that year.

The Giants should evaluate whether he can recover enough of that form to contribute in 2027. His right-handed bat also offers a different look in a group that includes left-handed hitters Jung Hoo Lee, Drew Gilbert and Bo Davidson.

Keeping Bader can coexist with meaningful opportunities for younger players. Gilbert should compete for starts, and Jonah Cox provides another center-field option. Davidson’s clearest opportunity remains in a corner.

Those choices give San Francisco a reason to make playing time competitive. They also reduce the need to treat Bader as responsible for every center-field inning.

A healthy veteran who contributes defensively and supplies respectable offense could strengthen that arrangement, even with fewer starts than originally envisioned.

His Recovery Must Determine the Roster Decision

San Francisco Giants outfielder Harrison Bader. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The argument for moving on deserves consideration.

Bader turns 33 next June, and his foot problems directly affect the movement his defensive value requires. Spring training clearance alone will not prove he can handle repeated starts, quick changes of direction and recovery between games.

His 2026 sprint speed dropped to 27.5 feet per second from 28.8 in 2025. Those figures describe an injured season, but they reinforce the need to evaluate his running.

His contract includes a $10 million base salary for 2027. The salary suspension following his scooter accident complicates the financial picture, while president of baseball operations Buster Posey’s September assessment leaves him under contract. The Giants should avoid budgeting automatic savings from a departure while that issue remains unresolved.

As with their other major contract decisions, the question is whether Bader improves the roster they can actually construct.

A trade offering meaningful salary relief deserves consideration if San Francisco can replace his center-field coverage. Paying heavily to move him and then purchasing another outfielder could undermine a winter that needs substantial pitching investment.

The Giants should bring Bader to camp, keep Gilbert and Cox in the competition, and judge his movement and offensive readiness across repeated appearances.

If his foot prevents him from contributing, they should move on despite the financial consequences. For now, keeping the opportunity open gives San Francisco more useful choices.