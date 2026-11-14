San Francisco Giants Offseason Plan Coming Into Focus

Buster Posey is leading the Giants through their most important offseason since he took over as president of baseball operations in 2024.

After 97 losses and a MLB record for players used in a season, Posey has a lot of work to do for the Giants to be competitive in 2027. His plan for doing that has been revealed.

At the GM meetings in Las Vegas, Posey sat down with Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area for his Giants Talk podcast and laid out exactly how the Giants expect to operate this offseason. It all starts with the pitching. Logan Webb and Landen Roupp have guaranteed starting spots as expected, with Posey telling Pavlovic that Adrian Houser is going to fill the third spot in the rotation as he enters the final year of the contract he signed last offseason.

Adrian Houser Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

That leaves two open rotation spots for the Giants to fill with the plethora of free agent pitchers in this class. Fans shouldn't get too excited about two signings, however. Posey made it clear that the team only expects to sign one free agent starter with the fifth spot being an open competition in spring training between the many featured starters used at the end of last season.

While disappointing, there are many quality arms the Giants can target for that one open spot. They seem to be out of the running for Tarik Skubal, so the winning lottery ticket should be ALCS MVP Freddy Peralta. His profile and plus fastball fit perfectly at Oracle Park and he wouldn't be as expensive as the more premier free agent arms. Peralta would fit great between Webb and Roupp, but the Giants usually shop at the bargain bin and Pavlovic expects them to sign Bay Area native and Giants fan, 2025 All-Star Kris Bubic.

The Fifth Starter

The three most likely options to be the in-house fifth starter are Matt "Tugboat" Wilkinson, Yunior Marte, and Anthony Molina. All three had significant looks in last month of the season and could contribute as a solid back of rotation piece in 2027.

In 27 innings over six starts, Wilkinson, the soft-tossing lefty had a 3.58 ERA with 20 strikeouts and just five walks. Marte was the least successful of the three, pitching to a 4.44 ERA in 24 innings over three starts, but he throws hard and could find himself with more consistent playing time. Molina is probably the best option. The return piece in the Tyler Mahle trade, Molina has the most big league experience as he's had cups of coffee with the Rockies and Braves. He pitched to a 3.72 ERA in 29 innings over five stats with 29 strikeouts and six walks.

Anthony Molina Credit: Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Bullpen

The Giants are expected to hunt for a closer and a left-handed reliever for a bullpen that seemed to have a new face every game down the stretch last season. Adrian Morejon seems like the best option to fill the gaping hole in the bullpen, but Posey has all but ruled out the team signing anyone with a qualifying offer attached to them, so the trade market may be how the Giants repair their bullpen. The minor league system has a wealth of young talent and Posey is willing to listen on offers for almost anybody but it would have to make sense for the team in 2027 and beyond.

Trevor Megill, the Brewers closer who secured the final out to bring a World Series to Milwaukee has been floated in trade rumors and is someone the Giants talked to the Brewers about last offseason. A trade for him is a possibility and he would certainly improve the bullpen, but the Brewers asking price may make Posey nervous.

The Giants have the pieces to build a competitive pitching staff in 2027. How Buster Posey completes the puzzle is the difference between a steadfast group and another revolving door.