How Two-Time All-Star Freddy Peralta Would Change the Giants’ Rotation

Signing Freddy Peralta would give the San Francisco Giants a veteran starter to slot behind Logan Webb and change the plan for two pitchers who auditioned for rotation jobs in September. Matt Wilkinson would have a chance to win the fifth spot, and Yunior Marte could open 2027 in Triple-A Sacramento.

Shayna Rubin of the San Francisco Chronicle reported this week that the Giants checked in on the free-agent right-hander. His midseason trade to Tampa Bay made him ineligible for a qualifying offer, so the Giants could sign him and keep their draft picks.

Peralta Would Push Landen Roupp to No. 3

Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Freddy Peralta. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Giants On SI Opening Day roster projection had Webb and Roupp at the top, followed by Adrian Houser and two provisional starters. The projection below assumes Peralta signs, and Houser is ready for Opening Day after a right flexor strain.

Marte made three big-league starts in 2026 and was part of the Giants’ late-season rotation auditions. San Francisco could keep him on a starter’s schedule in Sacramento so he’s ready for a spot start. Wilkinson would still have to win the last job against pitchers such as Anthony Molina and Cesar Perdomo.

Peralta Would Bring a Different Fastball to the Rotation

Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Freddy Peralta. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Peralta threw his four-seamer 53% of the time in 2026, according to Baseball Savant. Webb threw his four-seamer 13.5% of the time, and Roupp threw his 5.8% of the time. Both leaned more heavily on their sinkers. Between those two, Peralta would give the Giants a starter who works at the top of the strike zone with his fastball and can use his changeup to keep hitters from sitting on it.

The Rays simplified Peralta’s delivery and increased his changeup usage after acquiring him from the Mets. His ERA went from 4.99 in 22 starts with New York to 3.25 in 10 starts with Tampa Bay. He cut his walks from 3.8 to 2.4 per nine innings after the trade, even as his strikeouts fell from 8.9 to 7.0 per nine. The lower walk rate offers one reason to buy into the Tampa Bay improvement, though the drop in strikeouts matters when valuing him as a No. 2 starter.

Peralta still took 32 turns and threw 169 innings in 2026. He has made at least 32 starts in three straight seasons, a record of availability the Giants could use after trading Robbie Ray and Tyler Mahle last summer.

The fifth spot would still be up for grabs. Wilkinson posted a 3.58 ERA over 27.2 innings in his debut season. With several young starters working back from elbow surgery, San Francisco should leave room for another veteran who can take that job if Wilkinson needs more time in Triple-A.