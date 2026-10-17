J.T. Snow Seeks to Replace Mike Krukow in Giants Broadcast Booth

On one level, there is no replacing Mike Krukow. But someone must replace him in the San Francisco Giants broadcast booth.

Per 95.7 The Game radio in San Francisco, former Giants first baseman J.T. Snow has contacted the franchise about replacing the legend in the booth, who retired after the season.

Snow is not a broadcast novice. He did radio work for the Giants after he retired, has called TV games for the Pac-12 Network and even worked alongside Duane Kuiper in the TV booth for a six-game stretch several years ago. But he’s the first person to make any public declaration for the job, as he told 95.7 The Game’s listeners earlier this week.

Giants Broadcast Options

Longtime San Francisco Giants broadcaster Mike Krukow. Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Without Krukow, his long-time broadcast partner Duane Kuiper is expected to return in 2027 to call games for NBC Sports Bay Area. But he announced late in the season that he has throat cancer and is undergoing treatment. Aside from Kuiper, the Giants have a deep bench of broadcasters to choose from. But as Krukow was seen as the game analyst, the Giants wouldn’t pull from their other play-by-play voices, Jon Miller and Dave Flemming.

At various times the past few seasons the Giants have used Javier Lopez, Hunter Pence and FP Santangelo in the television booth.

Snow is well-known to Giants fans. He began his career with the California Angels in 1992 and landed with San Franscisco in 1997 and spent 10 seasons with the Giants. For his career he won six Gold Gloves — two in the American League and four in the National League — and finished with a slash of .268/.357/.427 with 180 home runs and 877 RBI. He retired as a Giant in 2008.

Whoever gets the job will replace one of the most beloved broadcasters in Giants history. During the Giants’ final home series, the franchise named the home television booth the Kruk and Kuip Broadcast Booth.”

Krukow was a pitcher in the Majors for 14 years and spent seven of those seasons with the Giants before he retired in 1989. He finished with a career record of 124-117 with a 3.90 ERA. He was a National League All-Star with San Francisco in 1986.

A few years later, he moved into the broadcast booth on a part-time basis before becoming a full-time announcer in 1994 and forming a partnership with Kuiper that transcended mere play-by-play and analysis. Beloved by Giants fans and within the broadcasting fraternity, the pair were part of the soundtrack that called many of Barry Bonds’ legendary moments and all three World Series championships in 2010, 2012 and 2014.

Neither isn't the Baseball Hall of Fame but there is hope that both he and Kuiper will be inducted one day as Ford Frick recipients. Many broadcasters believe the pair should be inducted together.