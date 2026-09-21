Mike Krukow Shares Untold Story Behind His Longtime Bond With Duane Kuiper

Mike Krukow has shared the untold story behind his longtime bond with Duane Kuiper as he prepares to retire from the San Francisco Giants broadcast booth after 37 years.

In an interview with San Francisco Chronicle reporter Susan Slusser, Krukow reflected on his career, his family, his health and the people who have played important roles throughout his life.

Their partnership has become a major part of the Bay Area baseball experience, making Krukow's retirement even more emotional, especially after Kuiper announced Sunday that he is being treated for throat cancer.

Kuiper will also return on Tuesday and again this weekend to help celebrate Krukow’s career. Krukow will take off his headset for the final time as part of the regular broadcast crew on Sunday.

Krukow first encountered Kuiper while he was with the Cubs. He did not like what he saw. Krukow often made his first spring start in Tucson, where he found the dry conditions and difficult infield frustrating. At the same time, he watched Cleveland players take batting practice and fielding practice without their hats.

Then he noticed Kuiper at second base.

“My first experience with him was miserable,” said Krukow. “It seemed like I’d always get my first start in spring in Tucson, it’s the world’s hardest infield and it’s like pitching on the moon. It’s dry and ugly and then you watch all these guys with (Cleveland) who were taking infield and batting practice without their hat on and it pissed me off…F—ing peacock.”

San Francisco Giants announcers Duane Kuiper (left) and Mike Krukow chat with Hall of Fame reliever Dennis Eckersly. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Their relationship changed when they became Giants teammates in 1983. Kuiper had moved into more of a part-time role, but he still carried himself like a leader. Clubhouse manager Mike Murphy placed the two players next to each other in the clubhouse.

Krukow quickly saw a different side of Kuiper. They spent days together on the bench when Krukow did not pitch, talking nonstop and building a friendship that lasted long after their playing careers ended.

That friendship eventually carried into the Giants' broadcast booth, where the two worked together for decades. Krukow was diagnosed with inclusion body myositis 20 years ago.

The progressive muscle disease is not fatal, but it has gradually changed what he can do. He once played many instruments, but the disease now affects his fingers. He can still play the ukulele and mandolin, as well as his drums and harmonica. His guitars, banjos, basses, bouzoukis and cello have become too heavy for him to handle.

The disease has also made walking more difficult. Krukow now relies heavily on a motorized wheelchair and said he must avoid falls because losing muscle strength makes recovery harder. He also has problems swallowing and must be careful when he eats.

Despite the challenges, Krukow's story reflects a remarkable career that has kept him closely connected to the Giants and their fans long after his playing days ended.