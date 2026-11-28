There was nothing aesthetically pleasing about Willie McGee's batting stance. His hunched posture and sometimes awkward-looking swing hardly resembled the mechanics taught by conventional hitting instructors. Yet few National League hitters were as adept at finding vacant patches of grass throughout the 1980s.

Although McGee will forever be associated with the St. Louis Cardinals and Whitey Herzog's speed-oriented brand of baseball, the switch-hitting outfielder authored an often overlooked chapter of his career with the San Francisco Giants. For McGee, joining the Giants represented something of a homecoming.

Returning to His Northern California Roots

Born in San Francisco and raised across the bay in Richmond, McGee returned to Northern California after signing a four-year, $13 million contract with the Giants in December 1990. The veteran outfielder arrived with an impressive resume that included two National League batting titles, three Gold Gloves, four All-Star selections and a Most Valuable Player Award.

McGee wasted little time showing that his offensive capabilities hadn't diminished with age. In his inaugural campaign with the Giants, the 32-year-old batted .312 with 155 hits and 30 doubles in 131 games. His batting average ranked fourth in the National League, while his .345 average on the road led the circuit. He followed that performance by hitting .297 in 1992, despite the Giants stumbling to a 72-90 record.

An Overlooked Contributor to the 1993 Giants

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The arrival of Barry Bonds and manager Dusty Baker ushered in a transformative period for the organization in 1993. While Bonds, Matt Williams and Will Clark commanded much of the attention, McGee provided offensive productivity further down the batting order. He ultimately finished the '93 season hitting .301 with 28 doubles and 46 RBIs, helping the Giants with 103 games despite falling one victory short of the division-winning Atlanta Braves.

McGee's final season with the Giants was limited to 45 games in 1994. After spending the following year in Boston, he returned to St. Louis, where he concluded his playing career in 1999. Cardinals fans will always embrace McGee as one of their own as he's currently a bench coach with the organization. For four seasons, however, the Giants enjoyed having the hometown kid back where his baseball journey began.