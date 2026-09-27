Giants Name Oracle Park Broadcast Booth for Mike Krukow, Duane Kuiper

For 26 years Mike Krukow and Duane Kuiper have called the broadcast booth their home away from home at Oracle Park in San Francisco.

After Sunday's game, which was the last for Krukow as he enters retirement, that booth will bear the names of both he and Kuiper.

During the game on Sunday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, the San Francisco Giants had the grandchildren of both broadcasters unveil the sign for the “Kruk and Kuip Broadcast Booth.” The sign will hang below the open-air booth where the pair have broadcast games for decades.

While Krukow is retiring, Kuiper is continuing with his broadcast duties in 2027, though he revealed earlier this week that he has throat cancer.

The Day for Krukow (and Kuiper)

The Kruk & Kuip Broadcast Booth is revealed by their grandchildren 🙌 pic.twitter.com/zSJRAi8ite — SF Giants on NBCS (@NBCSGiants) September 27, 2026

The day came with multiple tributes to Krukow, who was a pitcher for the Giants during his playing career and transitioned into a broadcasting career that saw him call San Francisco games for 36 years, most of them alongside Kuiper.

For the game, the Giants unveiled a sign in right field that said “Atta Boy, Kruk,” which highlighted one of his signature phrases during ball games.

During the week leading up to the game, Kuiper kidded with his broadcast partner that suddenly everything had become all about him and not about their decades-long partnership. He joked that on Sunday he was going to go out to right field and put up a stick figure with a sketch of his face that read “Kuip.”

On Sunday, with the help of an NBC Sports Bay Area production assistant, he did it and the pair joked about it as the broadcast showed footage of him making the stick figure, which he had drawn out to scale before he put it up.

Kruk's sign on the right-field wall has some company 😂 pic.twitter.com/SaRQf34MAj — SF Giants on NBCS (@NBCSGiants) September 27, 2026

It was a week of celebration for the pair, with an obvious focus on Krukow since he's retiring. The pair are synonymous with San Francisco baseball and have called some of the biggest moments in the franchise's history over the past 30-plus years, including many of Barry Bonds’ legendary moments and all three World Series championships in 2010, 2012 and 2014.

Neither isn't the Baseball Hall of Fame and many broadcasters are unanimous in that they're deserving. They also believe both deserve to be inducted together, including Bob Costas, because they're one of the best play-by-play pairs in baseball but because of how ubiquitous they are with the San Francisco market.

Sunday was one more day to celebrate the pair and what they mean to everyone in the Bay Area.