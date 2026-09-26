How Giants Legends Mike Krukow, Duane Kuiper Prank, Stick Up for Fellow Announcers

There are two more games left in Mike Krukow’s legendary broadcasting career with the San Francisco Giants.

He announced his retirement earlier this season and while his partner, Duane Kuiper, announced a throat cancer diagnosis earlier this week, both will be on the call for Krukow’s final two games as the Giants host the Los Angeles Dodgers.

In a lost season on the field, celebrating Krukow is the most important part of the weekend. that means that stories have been traded all week about him, as he’s been on the mic for Giants games for the last 36 years.

Recently, Justice De Los Santos of the San Jose Mercury-News (subscription required) wrote a long piece about how the broadcasting fraternity feels about Krukow and Kuiper and the word “beloved” isn’t a stretch. Part brilliant broadcasters and part pranksters, one story stood about about who the pair are and why they’re so respected.

Milo, Brian and Cracker Jacks

San Francisco Giants television announcers Mike Krukow (left) and Duane Kuiper. Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Brian Anderson broadcasts Milwaukee Brewers games for television and has since 2007. He’s crossed paths with the pair many times, but in his early days he was a bit gullible, he admitted.

Anderson crossed paths on the road with the pair, and they knew of his affection for legendary Houston Astros broadcaster Milo Hamilton. One of his signature bits was to throw out Cracker Jacks to fans during the seventh inning stretch. They suggested to him that he do the same thing the next time he was in Houston. Big mistake.

“Milo is incensed. … He’s open-palm slamming on the glass and saying, ‘That’s my thing!’ I told Kuiper and Krukow that story, and they got the biggest kick out of that,” Anderson said.

The pair could have left it at that. They pulled their prank, had their fun and moved on to the next thing. But, for them, the next thing was to prank Hamilton and, in turn, have Anderson’s back.

Cue the Giants’ next trip to Houston. Anderson wasn’t there. But he heard what happened.

Krukow and Kuiper did the exact same thing to Hamilton, throwing out Cracker Jacks during the seventh-inning stretch. This time, there was no slamming on the glass.

To Anderson, that said so much about the pair.

“I will die for both of these guys right here. They set the practical joke up, they got a good laugh out of it. They felt a little bad that it kind of went a little sour. The guy that yelled at me was my idol, so they got him back for me,” Anderson said.

There has been plenty of that over the years from Krukow and Kuiper. After Sunday’s game, it will never be the same. Giants fans should soak it in while they can.